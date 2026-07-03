Ella Mai

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In one of her most in-depth interviews since her return, we talk to the Grammy-nominated artist about her upcoming album, the current state of British R&amp;B, and
Minou Itseli

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A woman with long curly hair sits on a chair, smiling, wearing a white shirt and black stockings, with a laptop on a small table.
Music

Ella Mai's Complex Picks Collection: How to Shop

The R&B star curated her favorite Valentine's Day picks from Complex Shop, available now.

Complex Staff150 days ago
Album cover of Ella Mai's "Do You Still Love Me?" featuring a yellow vinyl. Ella Mai is sitting on a lounge chair outdoors.
Music

Ella Mai 'Do You Still Love Me?' Standard Opaque Lemon Vinyl: How to Buy

Fans can now shop the limited edition vinyl of Ella Mai’s highly anticipated third studio album through Complex.

Mark Elibert176 days ago
Mustard
Music

Mustard Opens Up About Losing 120 Pounds After Trying to Lose Weight His ‘Whole Adult Life’

The DJ and producer shares his diet and exercise regimen.

tara mahadevan186 days ago
Ella Mai poses for a portrait at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Sports

Ella Mai Says Her Son With Jayson Tatum May Become a 'Singing Hooper'

The famously private singer talks about her life since giving birth to her first child.

Jose Martinez213 days ago
Jayson Tatum poses wearing his gold medal. He appears with Ella Mai and family members in front of an American flag backdrop. In a split photo, Ella Mai appears holding a newborn child standing off to the side
Sports

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum Introduce Their Newborn Baby at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The notoriously private couple sparked pregnancy rumors in June after Mai was spotted with an apparent baby bump.

Alex Ocho706 days ago
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Music

Watch Latto's "It's Givin" Video Featuring Cameos From Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Chlöe Bailey, and More

Latto has released the star-studded video for her track "It's Givin," with cameo appearances from Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Angie Martinez, and more.

Jordan Rose1417 days ago
cover art for Ella Mai album 'Heart On My Sleeve'.
Music

Ella Mai Drops Sophomore Album 'Heart On My Sleeve' f/ Latto, Roddy Ricch, and More

Four years after her debut, UK R&amp;B sensation Ella Mai has finally returned with her sophomore record 'Heart On My Sleeve,' f/ Latto, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1534 days ago
Ella Mai shares music video for new single "DFMU."
Music

Ella Mai Delivers Video for New Single "DFMU"

Ella Mai has returned with a video for her new single “DFMU,” which happens to be her first single since she dropped “Not Another Love Song” in 2020.

Joe Price1632 days ago
Roddy Ricch on stage performing.
Pop Culture

Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee, Chris Paul Lending Voices to Animated Movie About Sneaker Culture

Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Macy Gray, Swae Lee, and Chris Paul are set to star in the upcoming animated feature 'Sneaks,' produced by Laurence Fishburne.

Jordan Rose1725 days ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers game.
Music

Drake Jokes That Things Have Gone 'Downhill' Since 'CLB' Drop in Hilarious IG Live Chat With Druski

Druski and Drake linked up on Instagram Live last night to crack some jokes and exchange hilarious banter. Druski was also joined by Ella Mai and Jake Paul.

Jordan Rose1746 days ago
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Ella Mai x Jeff Staple - Dell
Style

Jeff Staple Helps Ella Mai Explore Her Streetwear Alter Ego

Watch Ella Mai channel her designer alter ego as she works with Jeff Staple to design a new streetwear line in honor of her forthcoming second album.

Amber McKynzie1817 days ago
ella mai
Music

Ella Mai Returns With "Not Another Love Song"

After staying quiet for a bit, Ella Mai has returned with her new track "Not Another Love Song," which premiered via Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2.'

Joe Price2115 days ago
usher video
Music

Usher and Ella Mai Throw a Party in the Video For "Don't Waste My Time"

Usher's latest features some cameos from his famous friends.

Joe Price2306 days ago
Mahalia
Music

Cam'ron Hops on Remix of Mahalia's Ella Mai-Featuring "What You Did"

Rising British singer Mahalia dropped her well-received album 'Love and Compromise' last year, and now she's given one of its highlights a Cam'ron remix.

Joe Price2332 days ago

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