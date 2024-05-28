Doja Cat Threatens to Diss Her Dad on New Project Before Recanting: 'JK Love You I Was Mad'

Some fans of the Scarlet rapper egged her on, believing that she was writing about her biological father, South African entertainer Dumisani Dlamini. In the comments section, Doja made more direct remarks about her dad, responding to some of her fans with, "Go give the deadbeat a kiss on the lips for me," and “Gave me a lazy eye and dipped.”

But Doja later changed the caption again, seemingly ending the temporary resentment towards her father.

"jk love you i was mad," she wrote.

Doja, who was raised with her brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, by their Jewish mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, has spoken about her father in multiple interviews, and although they've never met in person, she shared that they've kept in touch over Instagram.

"I've never met him and he's on Instagram and he comments on my pictures. Maybe not anymore but he did a few times, like months ago," she said around the five-minute mark of a 2019 interview with Radio One D.C., as seen below. "He's an incredible dancer and a great actor. I don't know him very well."

After sharing that she had planned to meet her father when she was 13, she admitted that she would be "down" for it to happen someday.

The artist previously met Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in the 1992 film Sarafina! with Dlamini, telling the actress-comedian, "I didn't get to meet him, but you did."

"A good man, really a good man," Goldberg responded.