Doja Cat Has Zero Interest in Beefing With Her Peers: 'Grow the F*ck Up'

"Please stop f*cking grasping for straws," Doja told sh*t stirrers on Friday.

Apr 05, 2024
Singer in a blue top performs on stage with a mic, spreading arms wide, with a screen in the background
Image via Getty/John Parra / Getty Images for Live Nation
Singer in a blue top performs on stage with a mic, spreading arms wide, with a screen in the background
Image via Getty/John Parra / Getty Images for Live Nation

Doja Cat is offering up a timely reminder to those who insist on asserting otherwise that she isn’t interested in “rAp bEefS.”

In a since-removed tweet on Friday, the same day Doja rolled out the truly excellent Scarlet-expanding Claude, she urged those trying to point to certain lyrics as signs of a feud-in-progress to cease “grasping for straws.” The 28-year-old also pointed out the general kindness she’s experienced from fellow artists in her career thus far.

“No one has done anything to me for me to even want to begin to diss them,” Doja said. “All my peers been nice as fuck and welcoming of me. please stop fucking grasping for straws here. i dont play these games you all are playing. its incredibly childish and quite frankly the most depressing shit ive ever come across on the internet. grow the fuck up. i dont get in ‘rAp bEefS.'"

Summarized text from Doja Cat&#x27;s social media post expressing frustration with peers and asking for an end to games and negativity
Image via Doja Cat

To be clear, these remarks likely have nothing to do with recent J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar developments. Instead, they appear to be tied to Scarlet 2 Claude opener “Acknowledge Me,” which features mentions (but not disses) of Cardi B and Carly Rae Jepsen.

View this video on YouTube

Here are the lines in question, straight from Doja's preferred lyrics provider Apple Music:

Text from an image referencing Carly Rae, Cartier, and Cardi B in a stylized font
Image via Apple Music

In other recent tweets, Doja explained the Carly Rae line to those unable to muster up the understanding for themselves (it’s a coke reference) and also urged someone asking about an alleged Cardi B diss to “get a fuckin life.” The song itself, notably, sees the narrator aiming their comments at what sounds like a former romantic partner.

Screenshot of a Twitter exchange involving Doja Cat and user SaintLvonly discussing a music-related topic
Image via Doja Cat
Screenshot of Twitter exchange involving users @joeystroomer, @DojaCat, and others, discussing musician Carly Rae
Image via Doja Cat
Two tweets, one from Sza Thee Del Grande and a response from Doja Cat discussing online comments
Image via Doja Cat
Two tweets by Doja Cat engaging in a discussion related to hip hop and battle rap
Image via Doja Cat

As we recently highlighted here, Scarlet 2 Claude gets its title from a Disney character deemed a "total cunt" by Doja. The collection sees the upcoming Coachella headliner recruiting ASAP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown for "Urrrge!!!!!!!!!!" and “Masc,” respectively.

Below, catch the Doja and Jamal Peters-directed video for the latter.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
Doja CatFucking AwesomeBeefNew MusicFansTweetsCardi BCarly Rae Jepsen

Latest in Music