Doja Cat Has Zero Interest in Beefing With Her Peers: 'Grow the F*ck Up'

Doja Cat is offering up a timely reminder to those who insist on asserting otherwise that she isn’t interested in “rAp bEefS.”

In a since-removed tweet on Friday, the same day Doja rolled out the truly excellent Scarlet-expanding Claude, she urged those trying to point to certain lyrics as signs of a feud-in-progress to cease “grasping for straws.” The 28-year-old also pointed out the general kindness she’s experienced from fellow artists in her career thus far.

“No one has done anything to me for me to even want to begin to diss them,” Doja said. “All my peers been nice as fuck and welcoming of me. please stop fucking grasping for straws here. i dont play these games you all are playing. its incredibly childish and quite frankly the most depressing shit ive ever come across on the internet. grow the fuck up. i dont get in ‘rAp bEefS.'"