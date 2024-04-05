Doja Cat Drops 'Scarlet 2 Claude' Deluxe Album f/ ASAP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown

Doja Cat’s Scarlet story expands today thanks to the timely arrival of Claude, named after the Hunchback of Notre Dame character.
Arriving just over half a year after the original Scarlet, Claude builds on that still-in-rotation gem by enlisting a pair of high-profile guests and adding seven tracks. As fans will note, Claude’s predecessor was entirely featureless, marking a first for Doja's studio album discography (2014’s Purr EP was also featureless). On new single “Masc,” for example, Doja taps the incomparable Teezo Touchdown, while "URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!" features the beloved ASAP Rocky.
Get a proper introduction to Claude and company here.
During a February chat with Lyle Drescher, a.k.a. Therapy Gecko, Doja detailed how she arrived at the Claude title. In the same conversation, she also secured guaranteed headlines by blaming an energy drink for a near beef. The Hunchback character, Doja noted at the time, has the unique distinction of being "a total cunt" in the classic story.
“I feel like it connects to the story of Scarlet in some way,” Doja, fittingly decked out in her own gecko-esque fit, told Drescher. “If you look up [the character's] personality traits and who he is and his story, you’ll understand kind of the whole connection. There’s, like, a control aspect. He just abuses his power and his control and is just, like, dogmatic and is just a total cunt.”
In that spirit, I'm prepared to be a total cunt all weekend while blasting Claude. Join me.