Doja Cat Drops 'Scarlet 2 Claude' Deluxe Album f/ ASAP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown

During a February chat with Lyle Drescher, a.k.a. Therapy Gecko, Doja detailed how she arrived at the Claude title. In the same conversation, she also secured guaranteed headlines by blaming an energy drink for a near beef. The Hunchback character, Doja noted at the time, has the unique distinction of being "a total cunt" in the classic story.

“I feel like it connects to the story of Scarlet in some way,” Doja, fittingly decked out in her own gecko-esque fit, told Drescher. “If you look up [the character's] personality traits and who he is and his story, you’ll understand kind of the whole connection. There’s, like, a control aspect. He just abuses his power and his control and is just, like, dogmatic and is just a total cunt.”