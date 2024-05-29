Dame Dash on Diddy, Says ‘He’s Dead’ If Mogul Abused His Daughters and Doesn’t Believe Apology

Dame Dash has taken a huge stance against Sean "Diddy" Combs' actions towards his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder was a guest on America Nu Network show Choppin' It Up, where he sat in the barber's chair and gave his take on Diddy's past abuse of Ventura.

After host Greg G and guest Johnson Garon discussed the altercation around the 35-minute mark, Dame shared his perspective, saying it was "very disappointing" to see the footage.

"It's very disappointing to see that from someone that again I considered my peer," Dame said around the 38-minute mark. "Because we're the brotherhood of hip-hop, [we've] showed a certain degree of respect, but you can't unsee that, and it's really a shame."

"And what I think when I see that...Number one, I got daughters," he continued. "So, you know, if that were something I would to see happening to my daughter... Puff, he's dead. I'd go do the time or I'd figure out how not to do the time, but I don't think I could handle watching another man or a man or any man touching or doing any kind of violence to my daughters."

Dame also acknowledged Diddy's apology video, and wondered about the music mogul's four daughters, twins D'Lila and Chance, 17, Jessie James, 17, and Love, one. "If I were to ask him a question it would be, 'What would you do if you saw a dude do that to your daughters? What should that person's punishment be? Because that's what yours should be.'" Dame expressed.

Calling the apology "problematic," Dame added that Diddy had "already denied all that stuff," referring to his statement issued last December.

"So he had already said that he vehemently wasn't going to say that he ever did any of those things and it didn't happen. And now, because it came out, he's saying sorry, but it's like now, it's hard to believe anything else that he says," Dame shared. "And it's hard not to believe anything that Cassie is accusing or alleging in the lawsuit, because I think I wouldn't have I couldn't fathom ever having that kind of aggression toward a woman."