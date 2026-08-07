Premiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign

Rare, a rising rap artist out of India, has given his wildly popular freestyle an official release following a co-sign from Cardi B. The word “viral” gets overused, but it definitely applies here. Footage of the freestyle in question, seen below, achieved a level of universal praise of which most artists can only dream, leading to over a million likes on the original Instagram post alone. Amid the boom in popularity, Cardi came through with a repost, helping send the Mumbai-celebrating freestyle into the stratosphere.

Naturally, initial reactions to the freestyle ranged from a plethora of fire emojis to a well-earned use of the Tuff Is Calling meme. Simply put, what Rare was putting down proved to be a worldwide hit, positioning him for the full-scale rollout he’s enjoying now. “‘VASTRAA’ isn’t just a song, it’s a statement of identity,” Rare said of giving the freestyle an official release, complete with production by Vizen. “It represents where I come from, the grind I live, and the energy I bring, blending Mumbai’s rawness with an international trap sound.” The official release comes thanks to a partnership between Mashooriya Originals and Mass Appeal India, the former of which was co-founded by A&R rep Aditya Mishra.

For the official video, premiering exclusively via Complex up top, Rare turned to director and editor Vinayak Choppari.