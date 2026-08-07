Fresh off of announcing the re-release of the Kobe 10 earlier this week, Nike has just teased that a new Kobe basketball sneaker is on the way.

The Swoosh unveiled its newest exhibit in Los Angeles last night, coinciding with the Mamba Invitational, a two-day elite youth basketball tournament taking place this weekend at Peacock Place. One of the art pieces at the event was TYP’s “Sole Obsession,” showcasing the outsoles of the Kobe 1-11 and the Kobe AD, with the sole of a previously unseen Kobe model at the end.

According to Kobe VP and GM Dan Sunwoo, the upcoming Kobe silhouette was an unfinished sneaker the brand started with the late Kobe Bryant. Sunwoo also revealed that they plan on sharing more details about the sneaker in the near future. Check back soon for official updates.