Coi Leray Recalls Fight With Brooklyn Nikole Over Perceived Latto Diss

Key Takeaways
- Coi Leray says she and Latto's sister Brooklyn Nikole got into a backstage fist fight that left her with a refractured knee.
- Leray claims Brooklyn swung on her but also admitted she swung first, saying the fight stayed standing and never went to the ground.
- Leray traces the clash to Latto's 2023 single "Put It On Da Floor," which included a line about her body that she felt crossed the line.
- The account comes from a preview clip of The Jason Lee Show, which premiered Wednesday on BET's YouTube channel, with the full episode expected to reveal more details.
Coi Leray had a scuffle with Brooklyn Nikole over a 2023 rap verse by her older sister, Latto.
The Trendsetter artist detailed the fight in the latest episode of BET’s The Jason Lee Show, explaining that she and Brooklyn fought “behind the scenes” over Latto’s lyric in “Put It on da Floor.”
“Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray/ Bitches like to run they mouth, but I'm the type to run a fade,” Latto rapped on the song, which Coi publicly addressed at the time.
“I felt like [Brooklyn] had to defend her sister and me, I was defending myself,” Coi said around the 1:36:00 mark of the video below. “Again, Latto dropped a bar that I felt [crossed] the line. At the end of the day, all Latto had to do was just be like, ‘Yo, bro, it was nothing.”
Coi went on to allege that the Big Mama artist allowed fans to “eat that shit up,” leading to their eventual run-in. “[Brooklyn] swung on me,” Coi claimed. “But she didn't hit me because my security caught her. … “It's like, she ran up on me, I ran up on her. We seen each other coming. It was whatever.”
Coi described the confrontation as "a whole fist fight," and said her knee was refractured in the process. "We didn't get to the ground, nobody got nobody to the ground," she said. "I could fight, fighting standing up. I'm very very strong."
Elsewhere, Coi said that she eventually wanted to “start over” with Latto after having a child in an effort to be "the bigger person." In the spring, Latto welcomed her first child, a daughter, with 21 Savage.
During Coachella in 2023, Latto seemed to deny a beef with Coi on her end, telling the crowd, "Ay, Coi Leray, I love your body, baby." Coi responded in a tweet, extending “much love” to Latto.