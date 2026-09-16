Coi Leray Recalls Fight With Brooklyn Nikole Over Perceived Latto Diss

Coi Leray had a scuffle with Brooklyn Nikole over a 2023 rap verse by her older sister, Latto.

The Trendsetter artist detailed the fight in the latest episode of BET’s The Jason Lee Show, explaining that she and Brooklyn fought “behind the scenes” over Latto’s lyric in “Put It on da Floor.”

“Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray/ Bitches like to run they mouth, but I'm the type to run a fade,” Latto rapped on the song, which Coi publicly addressed at the time.

“I felt like [Brooklyn] had to defend her sister and me, I was defending myself,” Coi said around the 1:36:00 mark of the video below. “Again, Latto dropped a bar that I felt [crossed] the line. At the end of the day, all Latto had to do was just be like, ‘Yo, bro, it was nothing.”