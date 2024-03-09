Footage of Drake and Latto's 21-Year-Old Sister Brooklyn Sparks Dating Rumors

Dating rumors are flying about Drake and Brooklyn Nikole, the younger sister to Atlanta rapper Latto.

On Friday night, footage circulated of the "Slime You Out" rapper and Nikole leaving a restaurant with friends, which sent social media into a frenzy of gossip about the two dating. Folks particularly took note of the16-year age difference between Drake and Nikole, who are 37 and 21 respectively, with some criticizing the rapper's history of dating younger women.

The potential romance also caught folks eye because of Latto's longstanding beef with Nicki Minaj, whom Drake mended his friendship with in 2021. He even recently appeared on Pink Friday 2's track "Needle."