Footage of Drake and Latto's 21-Year-Old Sister Brooklyn Sparks Dating Rumors

Dating rumors are flying about Drake and Brooklyn Nikole, the younger sister to Atlanta rapper Latto.
On Friday night, footage circulated of the "Slime You Out" rapper and Nikole leaving a restaurant with friends, which sent social media into a frenzy of gossip about the two dating. Folks particularly took note of the16-year age difference between Drake and Nikole, who are 37 and 21 respectively, with some criticizing the rapper's history of dating younger women.
The potential romance also caught folks eye because of Latto's longstanding beef with Nicki Minaj, whom Drake mended his friendship with in 2021. He even recently appeared on Pink Friday 2's track "Needle."
Social media ran with the rumors, and some referenced Drake's verse on 4batz's “Act II: Date @ 8 (Remix)" that seems to allude to where Brooklyn is from. On the song Drizzy raps, "How you get all of that body and face, though? / What kinda water they servin' in Clayco?"
It's unclear when Drake and Nikole first connected, although it's possible they met when Latto and Nikole attended his It's All A Blur Tour last September. Following the event, Latto posted a photo set on Instagram, with one slide showing the sisters hugging each other, and another slide showing a letter written by Brooklyn.
Instead of dating, it's possible that Champagne Papi and Nikole are simply working together. Nikole is a model, beauty mogul, and influencer who is clearly close with her sister, as seen when she appeared on Latto's 777 Radio on Apple Music.
