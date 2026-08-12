GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Rosie O'Donnell Recalls Feeling 'Doomed' as a Lesbian After 'Intense' Breakup

The former talk show host says it was "isolating" to grieve the relationship without confiding in her family members.

Rosie O'Donnell during the first performance of her new one woman show "Rosie O'Donnell: Common Knowledge" at The Daryl Roth Theatre on July 21, 2026 in New York City.
Image via Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell says she felt forced to grieve one of her earliest relationships in private before she came out as a lesbian.

The comedian and former talk show host was a guest on the Tuesday (Aug. 11) episode of podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, where she empathized with those who haven’t yet come out by recalling an emotional breakup.

Around the 24-minute mark of the interview below, O’Donnell shared that the breakup was with a woman named Corby, who was roughly 10 to 12 years older than the entertainer, and has since died. The couple dated for seven years and was one of O’Donnell’s first relationships.

"The pain of it was so intense," O'Donnell explained. "And I couldn't even tell my family. My family didn't want to hear about it."

Her family had been aware she was living with Corby and noticed when that changed, yet no one raised the subject or checked on her.

"Even though they knew I was living with her and they knew that now I wasn't. No one brought it up. Nobody said, 'Are you OK?' And that is very, very isolating and lonely," she said.

O’Donnell added, "It makes you feel that you're sort of doomed by being gay," before comparing it to being “left-handed or having blue eyes.”

“Like you people don't choose it. Who would choose it? It's not an easy life, but it's a true life if you know that that's who you are, you know?" she concluded.

O’Donnell publicly came out in 2002 during a stand-up engagement and joked in a 2020 episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans that she decided to because of the Sept. 11 attacks the year prior.

The entertainer has been married twice: first to Kelli Carpenter before their marriage was annulled the same year, and also to Michelle Rounds, whom she divorced in 2015 after three years of marriage.

Related Stories

Rosie O'Donnell Says 'Enabling' Behavior Fueled Whitney Houston's Untimely Death
Pop Culture

Rosie O'Donnell Says She Tried to Warn Whitney Houston's Inner Circle: 'Somebody Needs to Help Her'

On 'Watch What Happens Live,' Rosie recalls warning Whitney’s inner circle and says money may have kept the singer from getting real help.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Rosie O’Donnell accepts the Icon Award onstage during The Queerties 2024 on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Rosie O'Donnell Reacts to Daughter's Arrest: 'Sadly This Is Not New'

Chelsea Belle O’Donnell was charged with drug possession and child neglect.

Jaelani Turner-Williams663 days ago
Rosie O'Donnell apologizes for mistake
Pop Culture

Rosie O'Donnell Issues Apology to Priyanka Chopra After Confusing Her Father for Deepak Chopra

Rosie O'Donnell took to TikTok to issue an apology to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra after she confused Chopra's late father with author Deepak Chopra.

Jordan Rose1633 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
SneakersNew Balance 2040v5: Everything You Need to Know About the $400 Sneaker
4
SneakersWhy G-Dragon is the King of Korean Sneakers
5
Pop Culture'South Park' Celebrates 29th Anniversary With Marathon of Classic Episodes Ahead of New Season
6
Pop CultureDrake Will Buy Mom of 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu a House, Influencer Confirms

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App