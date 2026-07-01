India.Arie Criticizes 'Mass Acceptance' of Yung Miami Song "Spend Dat"

Arie co-signed the post, writing, "I spent my entire adult life caring way too much because I finally learned that not everybody cares (with a capital C).”

"And explaining it to them is not going to make them care. Everything you listen to or eat is going to influence you. So, make wise choices, y'all,” she continued. When another Threads user addressed Yung Miami’s character statement of Bad Boy Records co-founder Diddy, who’s currently in prison for two counts of violating the Mann Act, India replied that the “mass acceptance” of “Spend Dat” was a “crystal clear sign of this much bigger truth.”