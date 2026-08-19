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Sneakers

Sneaker of the Year 2026: Vote for the Best Release So Far

Readers re-ranked the editors' mid-year list - and the results were spicy. From disputed picks to surprise frontrunners, the community has spoken. Now it's your turn: who takes Sneaker of the Year?

Best Sneakers of 2026 So Far
Complex

Complex's Sneaker of the Year debate is just getting started

Complex's mid-year Sneaker of the Year list is out, and the debate is very much alive. Readers have been voting and re-ranking the list, and their picks haven’t always matched what the editors said. With the second half of 2026 underway and with major drops still on the calendar, nothing is settled. So we're putting it to you directly: what do you think takes Sneaker of the Year in 2026 so far?

What the Editors Said

Complex's editors locked in their mid-year top 3:

That's the editorial verdict, at least for now.

What Readers Said

The community saw it differently. When readers re-ranked the list, V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 'Alaska' jumped to #1, bumping Nigel Sylvester's AJ4 down to #3. Here's where the community pushed back hardest:

The Second Half Could Change Everything

2026 isn't over. The “Space Jam“ Air Jordan 11 and the “Bred” Air Jordan 4 are still on the calendar, along with other major releases yet to drop. Any one of them could shift the conversation before year-end voting closes; the sneaker calendar has a habit of saving its biggest moments for last. The race is wide open.

So, what do you think will be the best sneaker of 2026? Nigel Sylvester's back-to-back bid? Virgil's legacy living on through V.A.A.? A second-half drop nobody's seen yet? Cast your vote above and make your case in the comments.

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