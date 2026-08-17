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Charlamagne Tells Ray J to Keep Brandy Out of His ‘N***a Mess’ After Tense Adrien Broner Interaction

After Adrien Broner confronted Brandy on a livestream at State Farm Arena following Ray J's win over Orlando Brown, Charlamagne tha God made clear he does not want to see her caught up in the chaos.

Charlamagne Tha God Visits "My View With Lara Trump"
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Charlamagne tha God is drawing a firm line around Brandy after her brother Ray J’s boxing match on Saturday night.

Following his unanimous-decision victory over Orlando Brown at State Farm Arena on Aug. 15, Brandy found herself pulled into tense interaction with boxer-turned-streamer Adrien Broner. Charlamagne, clearly unimpressed, spoke out to say she has no business being anywhere near it. "I just don't like seeing Brandy in that mix," he said, characterizing the surrounding drama as a "n***a mess" — his words, not ours — according to a YouTube clip.

Brandy had shown up to State Farm Arena in support of her brother, who defeated Brown on a Salita Promotions card headlined by Claressa Shields and streamed by Zeus Network. During a pre-fight livestream, Broner accused Brandy of snubbing him after she walked into a room and greeted others before getting to him. "She just walked past me, but it's alright," Broner said on stream. In the clip, Brandy is seen acknowledging him before approaching the others in the room, including her brother.

The singer appeared taken aback by the streamer’s reaction. "I didn't walk past you. I spoke to you," Brandy told Broner calmly. She also noted that "the energy in here is interesting" and walked away with her security.

Streamer DeenTheGreat stepped in on Brandy's behalf, telling Broner "That gotta stop" before the two went at it themselves. Broner was also allegedly attempting to bury the hatchet with Brandy backstage ahead of the fight. Ray J intervened, telling him, “It’s not okay.”

The incident is not the first time Brandy has been dragged into the orbit of Ray J's ongoing public spectacles. Throughout the lead-up to the Orlando Brown fight, Brown repeatedly dismissed Ray J as "Brandy's brother," including at a June press conference where he slapped Ray J across the face with a stack of cash. Before the Aug. 15 bout, Brown also taunted, "Brandy don't even talk to you until you talk to me." Ray J attempted to distance her sister from the conflict, responding, "Let's keep this between me and you.”

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