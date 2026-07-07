Funk Flex Calls Charlamagne Jay-Z’s 'Groupie,' Says He Was ‘All Over His Gumbo’

Funk Flex had some ruthless words for Charlamagne Tha God over his ongoing business partnership with Jay-Z.

On Hot 97 on Tuesday morning (July 7), the DJ and radio personality went on a rant about the Roc Nation founder just days ahead of his three-night residency at Yankee Stadium. Flex also threw Charlamagne into the mix by claiming that The Breakfast Club host is riding Hov’s coattails.

“And what you did not realize, Charlamagne, is that that boy Jay-Z right there, you ain't smarter than him. He's a hustler from Brooklyn,” Flex said around the 14-minute mark of the video below. “You ain't never going to outsmart him ever.”

“And I know Charlemagne, you was at your dinner table. ‘Jay-Z really likes me. He likes my opinion.’ You was wearing that dirty Roc Nation hat I don't know how many days in a row,” Funk continued. “I thought it was a uniform. I'm just keeping it a buck with you.”