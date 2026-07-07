Funk Flex Calls Charlamagne Jay-Z’s 'Groupie,' Says He Was ‘All Over His Gumbo’

Funk Flex had some ruthless words for Charlamagne Tha God over his ongoing business partnership with Jay-Z.
On Hot 97 on Tuesday morning (July 7), the DJ and radio personality went on a rant about the Roc Nation founder just days ahead of his three-night residency at Yankee Stadium. Flex also threw Charlamagne into the mix by claiming that The Breakfast Club host is riding Hov’s coattails.
“And what you did not realize, Charlamagne, is that that boy Jay-Z right there, you ain't smarter than him. He's a hustler from Brooklyn,” Flex said around the 14-minute mark of the video below. “You ain't never going to outsmart him ever.”
“And I know Charlemagne, you was at your dinner table. ‘Jay-Z really likes me. He likes my opinion.’ You was wearing that dirty Roc Nation hat I don't know how many days in a row,” Funk continued. “I thought it was a uniform. I'm just keeping it a buck with you.”
Flex went on to call Charlamagne a “groupie” for the 4:44 artist before making a suggestive allegation about their relationship.
“So now what you didn't realize, and we ain't mad at Jay-Z for this, he was neutralizing your opinion, turning you into a parrot and making you regurgitate what he wanted to get out there. Welcome to the club,” Flex continued.
The radio host added that Jay-Z “didn’t really want to deal” with Charlamagne and that he was “all over his gumbo.” “You’ve been riding another man’s machine,” Flex said.
A similar bent was said about the partnership between Charlamagne and Hov by Akademiks, who alleged last month that his media rival was hired to speak on “Roc Nation talking points.” Charlamagne responded to Ak’s claims at least twice by calling out his loyalty to Drake.
"Talk to me about your boy, Grand Wizard, being mentioned in all of this crypto shit. Talk to me about that," Charlamagne said on a recent episode of Brilliant Idiots. "I ain't even pointing at Drake with this shit. Because Drake could just be a person who is caught up in a situation that he don't even know nothing about."