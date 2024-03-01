Missy Elliott Responds to Cardi B's New Song Sampling "She's a B*tch" With Heart Emojis

Missy Elliott’s hit song from 1996, “She’s a Bitch” has been widely sampled in hip-hop within the last few years.
Cardi B’s new track, “Like What” is just the latest example—and Missy doesn’t seem to mind one bit. The rap legend took to X on Friday to respond to fans who showed love to Missy, who either responded with a purple heart or heart hands emoji.
Others pointed to Ski Mask the Slump God’s 2017 song “Catch Me Outside,” which also sampled Missy. The Fort Lauderdale native took to X to respond to a clip of the Offset-directed video for Cardi’s track, writing, “Sounds kinda familiar.”
But Ski Mask wasn’t mad about Cardi’s song—even though it does appear that she borrows his flow. “I like the song, why y’all so angry lol,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.
Cardi seems to have an affinity for using Florida rappers’ flows. Back in 2016, on her song "Foreva," she adopted Plies’ flow from his 2015 song, “Ran Off On the Plug Twice”—and in 2018, for her breakout song, "Bodak Yellow," she borrowed from Kodak Black’s 2014 song “No Flockin.”