BIA Responds to Fans Who Accuse Cardi B of Copying Her

There wasn’t always animosity—alleged or otherwise—between the two women, at least not on BIA’s end. In 2021, she posted a number of tweets congratulating Cardi after her 2017 breakthrough single “Bodak Yellow” was certified diamond, making her the first female rapper to do so.

“If you’re not inspired you’re not paying attention. You can at least be a fan of someone’s work ethic, growth, and contributions. & I’ve been writing for 10years, what she’s accomplished is NOT EASY 💯,” BIA wrote at the time.

Last week, the Bronx-bred rapper vowed that her sophomore album will arrive this year.

“I promise y'all this year, I'm not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say... If I do a song, I'ma just fucking drop it," said Cardi on Instagram Live.