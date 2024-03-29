Why Beyoncé Has a Song Named After Linda Martell

Born in 1941 in the segregated South, Martell began her music career in the early 1960s singing backup for several R&B acts and eventually forming a pop-centric girl group. The South Carolina native went on to pursue a solo career within the R&B realm but decided to change courses in 1969 after meeting record producer/label owner Shelby Singleton Jr.

According to a 2020 Rolling Stone article, Singleton was working in A&R at Mercury Records and convinced Martell to try her hand at country music, believing she could become the female version of Charley Pride.

“I looked at him, like, ‘Really?’” Martell recalled to RS about Singleton’s suggestion. “I was a little bit shocked! I was mostly doing pop. But he said, ‘You gotta go country.’”

Martell ultimately agreed and recorded a grip of songs—which landed on her debut album Color Me Country—just days after inking a deal with Singleton. The project included tracks like “Bad Case of the Blues,” “San Francisco Is a Lonely Town,” and “Before the Next Teardrop Falls”; but the biggest hit was “Color Him Father,” originally performed by the Washington, D.C. group the Winstons. Martell told Rolling Stone she initially approached the song as a soul tune; however, Singleton pushed back, insisting she perform it with her R&B-tinged country sound.

“He said, ‘Put your voice on there. I don’t want to hear the Winstons. I want to hear you.’ And that’s what I did,” she explained. “Country music tells a story. When you choose a song and you can feel it, that’s what made me feel great about what I was singing. I did a lot of country songs, and I loved every one of them. Because they just tell a story.”