Beyoncé Seemingly References CMAs Criticism in Powerful 'Cowboy Carter' Statement, Says She 'Did Not Feel Welcomed'

"Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD ‘EM and 16 CARRIAGES," she said of the support that helped make her the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Songs Billboard chart.

"Texas Hold 'Em" also became the first country song by a Black woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. "I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you," Bey added.

"My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."

She continued by explaining that Cowboy Carter has been "five years in the making," and suggested that it was inspired by her 2016 CMA Awards performance of "Daddy Lessons" with The Chicks. The performance has since been removed from the CMA's official YouTube channel, and at the time, Beyoncé and The Chicks faced backlash from conservative audiences who felt like Bey was intruding on the country music landscape.

"It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive," she wrote. "It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."