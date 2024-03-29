Beyoncé’s Cover of the Beatles’ "Blackbird” on ‘Cowboy Carter’ Evokes Civil Rights Inspiration Behind Song

One of the most striking moments on Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé’s cover of The Beatles’ classic song, “Blackbird.”

With her rendition, the song’s historical context comes to the forefront. According to Rolling Stone, Paul McCartney penned the song during the summer of 1968, as an ode to the American Civil Rights movement. He was inspired after learning of the Little Rock Nine, the group of teenagers who enrolled in an all-white high school in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1957, which, at the time, caused nationwide outrage.

Bey harnesses that history while adding her own flourishes. Her version, “Blackbiirds” features four Black women: Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, and Tiera Kennedy. Per Rolling Stone, her iteration has connections to the 1970s singer Sylvester, who created a disco version of “Blackbird” in 1979. He was also reportedly the first gay Black pop star who was open about his sexuality. The nod to Sylvester also, once again, conjures Beyoncé's Uncle Johnny, who was a member of queer Black dance culture—and all of these references establish a throughline in Beyoncé’s Renaissance series.