The Best KidSuper Items Available on Complex

Founded by Colm Dillane, KidSuper is a Brooklyn-based label known for blending fashion, art, and storytelling into a constantly evolving creative universe. Built around bold graphics, handcrafted details, and playful concepts, the brand challenges traditional ideas of what a fashion label can be. From its DIY beginnings to global recognition, KidSuper has become synonymous with expressive collections that treat clothing as a canvas for creativity and self-expression. Here are the five best KidSuper items on Complex.
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Face Camo Hoodie
Price: $295.00
The Face Camo Hoodie is a standout piece that perfectly encapsulates Colm Dillane’s artistic vision. Crafted from 100% cotton French terry fleece, it features a unique all-over print that transforms abstract face illustrations into a camouflage-like pattern. The zip-up design is elevated with sparkling rhinestones adorning the "KIDSUPER" logo in bold text across the chest. Detailed with a premium YKK zipper, kangaroo pockets, and ribbed cuffs, this hoodie is a high-fashion take on a streetwear staple.
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Technicolor Dreams Button Up
Price: $225.00
Perfect for the summer months, the Technicolor Dreams Button Up is a light and airy camp shirt that highlights the brand's painterly aesthetic. The short-sleeve piece is crafted from a lightweight washed linen material, featuring original artwork and "painted" stripes printed throughout. With contrast paneling on the collar, placket, and hems, the shirt offers a boxy fit that stays true to size. It’s a wearable piece of art that brings a vibrant, expressionist energy to any wardrobe.
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Velour Stars Shorts
Price: $195.00
KidSuper brings a touch of luxury to casual wear with the Velour Stars Shorts. These brown shorts are crafted from soft velour fabric and designed with a standard, roomy fit for maximum comfort. The design features a bold appliqué KidSuper Studios logo across the front, complemented by white star appliqués on contrasting purple side panels. With practical details like front hand pockets and a zippered rear pocket, these shorts are as functional as they are stylish.
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Face Camo Longsleeve Shirt
Price: $110.00
For those who want the "face camo" look in a lighter weight, the Face Camo Longsleeve Shirt is the ideal choice. Made from 100% cotton with a heavy wash for a faded, vintage effect, the shirt features the brand’s signature camo-inspired graphic. The design is sharpened with contrast blue ribbed detailing on the collar and cuffs, along with a chest pocket featuring an embroidered logo. It’s a versatile streetwear piece that delivers bold style with premium comfort.
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Football Academy Tee
Price: $85.00
The Football Academy Tee in Moss reflects Colm Dillane’s deep-rooted passion for soccer. The shirt is crafted from a lightweight lyocell blend with a slubby feel, treated with a wash for a slightly faded, worn-in look. It features a soccer-inspired graphic printed on the front, offering a more fitted silhouette compared to the brand's typical boxy styles. At $85, it’s an accessible and stylish entry point into the KidSuper universe.