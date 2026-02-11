Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai Cozy Up on Dinner Outing

Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai appeared to have a cozy night out ahead of Valentine’s Day.

As reported by TMZ, the nine-time Grammy winner hosted Mai at his West Hollywood establishment Andy’s on Tuesday night (Feb. 10). The two were spotted sitting closely together at their private booth, and .Paak put his arm around the media personality to talk in her ear.

The entertainers have both split from their respective past spouses in recent years.

In 2024, the Silk Sonic member filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years, Jae Lin, with whom he shares two sons.

Mai has been married twice, first to entertainment producer Freddy Harteis from 2007 to 2018, and Jeezy, whom she divorced in 2024 after three years of marriage. The ex-spouses share a four-year-old daughter, Monaco.