Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai Cozy Up on Dinner Outing

Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai appeared to have a cozy night out ahead of Valentine’s Day.
As reported by TMZ, the nine-time Grammy winner hosted Mai at his West Hollywood establishment Andy’s on Tuesday night (Feb. 10). The two were spotted sitting closely together at their private booth, and .Paak put his arm around the media personality to talk in her ear.
The entertainers have both split from their respective past spouses in recent years.
In 2024, the Silk Sonic member filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years, Jae Lin, with whom he shares two sons.
Mai has been married twice, first to entertainment producer Freddy Harteis from 2007 to 2018, and Jeezy, whom she divorced in 2024 after three years of marriage. The ex-spouses share a four-year-old daughter, Monaco.
Following .Paak’s divorce filing, he was romantically linked to Mariah Carey and Dutch vocalist Sterre.
Mai and Jeezy’s split and child custody battle spilled over into the public after the rapper filed for divorce in 2023. Even after a legal battle involving allegations of domestic violence and child endangerment, the former couple finalized their divorce in June 2024 and reached an undisclosed settlement and joint custody of their daughter.
Mai occasionally talks about the aftermath of her breakup from Jeezy in interviews and on her YouTube vlog, most recently equating divorce to “experiencing death alive” on podcast Question Everything.
"There's no way to understand that feeling of space shared with somebody and all of a sudden it closing in, to where you even wonder if you can trust yourself in your thoughts because one day you had a plan and you had these thoughts and then suddenly it becomes something else," Mai told host Danielle Robay.
.Paak has been tight-lipped about his divorce, although he alludes to it in Why Lawd?, his second album as part of NxWorries.