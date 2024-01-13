Anderson .Paak Files to Divorce Wife Jae Lin After 13 Years of Marriage

Anderson .Paak is closing the door on his marriage.

The R&B musician and one-half of Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Jaylyn Chang, better known as South Korean-American singer Jae Lin. According to TMZ, the couple got married in 2010, although it was previously believed that they hitched in 2011. Paak was married once before at 21 years old, although details about his previous spouse are not publicly known.

Paak also didn't specify a separation date, directly requesting a divorce from Chang, with whom he shares two sons, Soul Rasheed, 11, and Shine Paak, six. The Ventura artist is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their sons, while a plan regarding the former couple's assets and property is forthcoming.

Paak is set to star alongside Soul in his directorial debut dramatic comedy film K-Pops!, which was announced in 2022.

In a 2016 interview with The Breakfast Club, Paak explained that he and Chang met at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, where he worked as a teaching assistant. The artist was also a drummer in the institute's gospel vocal class, a course that Chang was taking.