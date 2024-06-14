Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have delivered the much-awaited follow-up to their 2016 album as NxWorries.
The duo's last full-length studio effort arrived over seven years ago, and its sequel Why Lawd? has already proven to be worth the wait. Among the guest appearances are Thundercat, H.E.R., Snoop Dogg, October London, Rae Khalil, Charlie Wilson, Earl Sweatshirt, and Dave Chappelle.
The Stones Throw-released record includes the previously released singles "Where I Go," "Daydreaming, "86Sentra," "FromHere.," and "WalkOnBy."
"It's been eight years but it's finally here," .Paak wrote in a post confirming the physical editions of the record last week. "Much love to my brother Knxwledge...I am so proud of us and this body of work! Love you all!"
Listen to NxWorries' Why Lawd? here.
.Paak has been keeping himself remarkably busy as of late, and the arrival of Why Lawd? comes not long after he was announced to join the cast of the Michel Gondry-directed musical inspired by the childhood of Pharrell Williams. He will star opposite Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Halle Bailey, Brian Tyree Henry, Missy Elliott, Janelle Monáe, Tim Meadows, Jaboukie Young-White, Jamilah Rosemond, and Jayson Lee.