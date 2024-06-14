Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have delivered the much-awaited follow-up to their 2016 album as NxWorries.

The duo's last full-length studio effort arrived over seven years ago, and its sequel Why Lawd? has already proven to be worth the wait. Among the guest appearances are Thundercat, H.E.R., Snoop Dogg, October London, Rae Khalil, Charlie Wilson, Earl Sweatshirt, and Dave Chappelle.

The Stones Throw-released record includes the previously released singles "Where I Go," "Daydreaming, "86Sentra," "FromHere.," and "WalkOnBy."