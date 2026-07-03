Mark Ronson

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Pop Culture

Watch Ryan Gosling's Hilarious Reaction After "I'm Just Ken" Wins Best Song at Critics Choice Awards

The award was accepted by songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Joe Price915 days ago
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Music

The Gap Band Is Now Credited On Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk"

It looks like they're trying to avoid a potential copyright lawsuit.

Zach Frydenlund4093 days ago
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Music

Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" Ended "Uptown Funk's" 14-Week Run at No. 1 on Hot 100

"Uptown Funk" is tied for the longest run at #1 in the chart's history.

Zach Frydenlund4112 days ago
Music

Stream Mark Ronson's "Uptown Special" Album

The album features Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder, Mystikal, and more.

Zach Frydenlund4205 days ago
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Music

Watch Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" Video f/ Bruno Mars

The two will perform this new collaboration on "Saturday Night Live" later this month.

Zach Frydenlund4268 days ago
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Style

Remarkable: Mark Ronson's Complex Fashion Feature

Sharp suits, bright hues, and big hair&mdash;check out the Grammy winning producer's style shoot from our latest issue.

Complex5765 days ago

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