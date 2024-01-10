Young Thug's YSL Trial Livestream Interrupted by Hacker Who Yelled 'Free Thug' and 'Mistrial'

A Young Thug fan interrupted the 16th day of the YSL trial through Zoom and demanded that the Atlanta rapper be freed.
The disturbance happened on Wednesday morning just moments before the trial's lunch break, which was caught on the Law & Crime Network livestream. "Free Thug, mistrial! Free Thug, mistrial!" the Zoom hacker shouted, although Judge Ural Granville opted to ignore it.
As Judge Granville dismissed the courtroom, the man called out "Free Thug, mistrial! Free Thug, mistrial!" again and the livestream was abruptly cut.
Legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff – also known as "Meghann Thee Reporter" for her coverage of Tory Lanez's trial proceedings – clarified what happened on X, also suggesting that "Thug fans should be rooting hard for an acquittal."
The incident isn't even one of the top five strangest things to happen during Thug's YSL trial, which resumes on Thursday, Jan. 11. On Jan. 2, the Punk rapper wore a mysterious device under his sweater that dangled a wire beneath.
The courtroom fashion show continued into Jan. 8, when Thug wore a white dress shirt that read "Sex Records." In Dec. Thug mouthed "I love you" while biting his lip to what appeared to be his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist.
Thug is facing multiple charges in association with his YSL record label, including participating in criminal street gang activity and violating Georgia's RICO Act.