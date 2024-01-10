Young Thug's YSL Trial Livestream Interrupted by Hacker Who Yelled 'Free Thug' and 'Mistrial'

A Young Thug fan interrupted the 16th day of the YSL trial through Zoom and demanded that the Atlanta rapper be freed.

The disturbance happened on Wednesday morning just moments before the trial's lunch break, which was caught on the Law & Crime Network livestream. "Free Thug, mistrial! Free Thug, mistrial!" the Zoom hacker shouted, although Judge Ural Granville opted to ignore it.

As Judge Granville dismissed the courtroom, the man called out "Free Thug, mistrial! Free Thug, mistrial!" again and the livestream was abruptly cut.