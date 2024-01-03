Reporter Meghann Cuniff Launching ‘Googly Eyed Bitch’ Merch After Tory Lanez Insult

Legal journalist Meghann Cuniff is using one of the most viral moments of 2023 that involved her and Tory Lanez to her benefit.

On Tuesday, Cuniff took to her X page, formerly Twitter, to announce she was stepping into the world of branding with a preview of several official logos and the sale of her own "Googly Eyed Bitch" merchandise. In addition to her elite coverage of various legal cases in hip-hop, Cuniff made headlines when Tory Lanez called her a "googly eyed bitch" during his bail hearing in September.

The initial post that announced the news came from journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul, who Cuniff called upon to design her logo. In his tweet, Paul wrote, "Thank you to @meghanncuniff for reaching out and trusting me to create her logos as she ascends to a new level of notoriety in the media landscape. Congrats on the breakout 2023 and may the success continue in 2024. #meghanntheereporter."

Cuniff tweeted in response, "Thank you so much, Bryson! I am very excited to unveil everything for you all! I'll start accepting pre-orders later this week for some MTR and GEB swag."

She also called out the unauthorized use of her logo and anyone that was looking for a quick opportunity, saying, "Needless to say, anyone who is stealing my stuff and trying to sell it through their own store is a fraud and also a HUGE asshole. Like, cmon! My Shopify store will be ready for pre-orders later today. Stay tuned!"