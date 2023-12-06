Inside The YSL Trial: What Led To This Moment

It’s not extraordinary for high-profile cases such as this to have bizarre moments or garner public interest. Just look at historical cases like the O.J. Simpson trial of 1995 or the John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard of 2022. Attorney Eric Johnson, who reps defendant Christian Eppinger n the YSL trial, tells Complex that the series of events, coupled with the charges and the level of celebrity, has created “a perfect storm.” “I can't say that I've expected some of the things that have happened, but the coverage of it is definitely expected because of the nature of the defendant in this specific case,” Johnson explains. “You have a big rap artist and this big rap artist is being prosecuted in a very prominent city. And this is a very complicated trial. It started out with 28 defendants and over 65 charges. So it's a very convoluted case.”

Although the attention could have been predicted, the early coverage of the case, particularly surrounding the attorneys , has created some confusion and widespread interest in what is going on behind the courtroom doors. Johnson does not believe there has been any false reporting in the media coverage that has come out about the trial thus far, “because the things that have happened have actually happened,” Johnson affirms. Even so, several of the attorneys who spoke to Complex agree there are quite a few misconceptions about the case.

The first misconception pertains to the large number of defendants named in the case. At the start of the case, there were more than two dozen defendants named in the indictment. Over the past few months, though, the number has slowly dwindled. In May, Anastasios Manettas and his client Miles Farley were severed from the case after Manettas’ arrest for carrying prescription drugs into the courtroom. Hill and defendant Blalock were severed after Blalock fell ill. In June, Christian Eppinger, who is represented by Eric Johnson, was severed from the case after the state accused Johnson of allowing his client to use his computer for inappropriate communication. Several weeks after speaking to Jiminez for a second phone call, his client Cordarius Dorsey was also severed from the trial in September due to a separate 2019 conviction. Now, there are six defendants (Jefferey “Young Thug” Williams, Marquavius Huey, Deamonte “Yak Gotti” Kendrick, Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell).

When asked about the decision to include a large number of defendants in the initial indictment, Jiminez says it was not a choice made by the individual defense teams. “Mr. Williams [Young Thug] and his attorney Mr. Brian Steel have been asking to be tried on his own from the beginning, but the reason [it didn’t happen] is because the state is very adamant that that would be a waste of resources,” Jimenez explains. “The state claims that if they were to separate them, it's going to be a six-month trial for every little group, which is bullshit. They don't need to prove all this evidence against everybody.”

In grouping so many defendants together, a point that is easily misconstrued is that everyone—the defendants and their attorneys—is working together. D’Williams says that is far from the truth. “We're not all working together. Everybody's an individual, and everybody has their own individual case. We're not working together, because they weren't working together,” D’Williams says when asked about the biggest misconception about the case. “I know people were under the impression that I was Jeffrey Williams' [Young Thug’s] cousin, because we have similar last names. I'm like, no, that's not how that works. And people are confused on why some of these people have public defenders, and why isn't he [Williams] covering everybody? And it's because we don't work together!”