Young Thug Seen Wearing Unusual Item Under Shirt in Court

Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial resumed Tuesday in Georgia after a multi-week recess.
The Atlanta rapper's latest appearance in Fulton County Superior Court has raised questions on social media, as footage circulating appears to show Thug wearing some sort of rectangular device on his torso.
As captured in the video below, Thug is seen speaking with his lawyer while adjusting something under his shirt. A white wire, which one would assume is attached to said device, is visibly hanging from his shirt.
Cathy Russon, an executive producer for Law & Crime Network, hopped on Twitter to speculate what Thug is wearing in the courtroom.
"What is under #YoungThug's sweater??" Russon wrote. "I've never seen anything like this on a defendant. It's not a shock device. There is a white cord hanging below. You think it's a heating pad? Strange."
YSL's RICO trial officially started in November, before it was put on pause in early December after a defendant in the case, Shannon Stillwell (a.k.a. Shannon Jackson), was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail.
The trial comes 18 months after Thug was accused in a 2022 indictment of violating the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
Gunna was also named in the indictment and arrested, though he was later released in December 2022 after entering an Alford plea.
“An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge," Gunna said at the time. "I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will."