Young Thug Seen Wearing Unusual Item Under Shirt in Court

Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial resumed Tuesday in Georgia after a multi-week recess.

The Atlanta rapper's latest appearance in Fulton County Superior Court has raised questions on social media, as footage circulating appears to show Thug wearing some sort of rectangular device on his torso.

As captured in the video below, Thug is seen speaking with his lawyer while adjusting something under his shirt. A white wire, which one would assume is attached to said device, is visibly hanging from his shirt.

Cathy Russon, an executive producer for Law & Crime Network, hopped on Twitter to speculate what Thug is wearing in the courtroom.

"What is under #YoungThug's sweater??" Russon wrote. "I've never seen anything like this on a defendant. It's not a shock device. There is a white cord hanging below. You think it's a heating pad? Strange."