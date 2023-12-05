Young Thug Appears to Mouth 'I Love You' to Girlfriend Mariah the Scientist During YSL RICO Trial

During the rollout of her new album, To Be Eaten Alive, Mariah also spoke to Complex about her relationship with Thug, whom she's collaborated with on songs "Walked In" and "Ride."

"It's like I have something where I’m very proud to have him," she said. "We have a really good balance. We just do, and I just feel like people don't understand, but it's really not for them to understand. But what I will say is that's not gonna stop me from doing me."

On their collaborations, Mariah added, "I think creating together is one of the most intimate things you can do, especially when the subject matter is relevant to your situation. It's like a time capsule. We can refer back to it. It’s like, that's how I felt at the time. I would like to see what we made going further."

After almost a year of delays, Young Thug's trial began last week and is expected to last for roughly several months. If convicted of racketeering, drug, and gun charges, the rapper faces up to 25 years in prison.