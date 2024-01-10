Young Thug Wore a 'Sex Records' Shirt at YSL Trial Court Appearance

Young Thug's latest appearance in court for YSL's ongoing RICO trial was once again overshadowed by the Atlanta rapper's wardrobe.
On Monday, Thugger showed up to Fulton County Superior Court in a white dress shirt that featured the message "Sex Records: Truly Humble Under God." Of course, the latter phrase is what Thug's attorney Brian Steel previously claimed was the meaning of his client's stage name.
Law & Crime Network producer Cathy Russo hopped on Twitter to speculate on whether the jury took issue with Thug's clothing. “Not sure what the jury thought about #YoungThug’s SEX records shirt," she wrote. “From the jury perspective, I don’t think they would have been able to read [the 'Truly Humble Under God'] part but certainly they saw the bright, neon yellow SEX."
It isn't the first time Thug's wardrobe has overshadowed his court appearance.
Earlier this month, the Business Is Business rapper attended his trial wearing a mysterious item under his sweater. Law & Crime's Cathy Russo wondered whether it was a heating pad, though it remains unclear what Thug was wearing that day in court.
"What is under #YoungThug's sweater??" Russo wrote at the time. "I've never seen anything like this on a defendant. It's not a shock device. There is a white cord hanging below. You think it's a heating pad? Strange."