50 Cent Rips King Combs Over Diss Track That Takes Shots at Him and Defends Diddy: 'Is You Stupid or Is You Dumb?'

Diddy's son King Combs has invoked the wrath of 50 Cent after he called him out in a song addressing the sex trafficking and misconduct allegations against his father.

In "Pick a Side," the 26-year-old directly addresses the allegations directed at his father and the federal raids on his properties in Los Angeles and Miami. "I dare one of you n****s scream out 'No Diddy,'" he opens the track, which takes aim at 50 Cent. "When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n***a, that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die tryin'," he raps.

Combs also suggests that authorities have treated him and his father like they were "dealing crack." In another line, he raps, "Knock them walls down like when them feddy boys raided both of our cribs / Too bad they ain't know we bought the one next door 'cause that's the one they missed."