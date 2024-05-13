50 Cent Rips King Combs Over Diss Track That Takes Shots at Him and Defends Diddy: 'Is You Stupid or Is You Dumb?'

Diddy's son King Combs has invoked the wrath of 50 Cent after he called him out in a song addressing the sex trafficking and misconduct allegations against his father.
In "Pick a Side," the 26-year-old directly addresses the allegations directed at his father and the federal raids on his properties in Los Angeles and Miami. "I dare one of you n****s scream out 'No Diddy,'" he opens the track, which takes aim at 50 Cent. "When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n***a, that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die tryin'," he raps.
Combs also suggests that authorities have treated him and his father like they were "dealing crack." In another line, he raps, "Knock them walls down like when them feddy boys raided both of our cribs / Too bad they ain't know we bought the one next door 'cause that's the one they missed."
In a series of responses to the track, 50 Cent tore into King Combs.
"I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record," 50 Cent wrote. "I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids 😳because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac 🤷🏽♂️ LOL."
"Damn @Kingcombs that what you told Grace O’Marcaigh on that boat huh, gave her the puffy juice with that special sauce in it. LOL BOY OH BOY! BAD BOY FOR LIFE!" 50 Cent tweeted alongside a clip of the song. The clip also shows a portion of an article about Grace O'Marcaigh, who accused King Combs of forcing her to drink a drugged drink so he could sexually assault her.
In another post, 50 suggested that King Combs was "dumb" for mentioning his father's property that the authorities did not raid. "Now why you say some shit like this," he wrote. "When you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL."
50 Cent has been relentlessly trolling Diddy ever since he was accused of rape and sexual misconduct by his ex-girlfriend Cassie last year in a lawsuit, which the Bad Boy founder settled the day after it was filed.