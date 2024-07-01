Will Smith Taps Kirk Franklin to Perform New Song at 2024 BET Awards

"God opens a window when the devil closes the door / Believe me, they tried to bleed Will Smith / In the rearview, I see adversity was the gift / To lift me higher gifts requires faith," Smith raps, possibly referring to the tumultuous few years since the infamous Academy Awards incident.

Smith was known for what was dubbed "The Slap Heard 'Round the World" after he slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith. He was then the subject of intense scrutiny for the widely publicized marital issues between him and Pinkett Smith.

The pair eventually confirmed that they have been separated since 2016, although they have no plans to legally divorce. The two remain amicable.

Smith hasn't released a full-length album since 2005's Lost and Found. He gave fans a taste of new music for the first time in nearly two decades with the release of "Light 'Em Up" featuring Sean Paul for the Bad Boys 4 soundtrack.