Jaden Smith Hints at New Music: 'So Happy to Be Openly Sad and Confused for Y'all Again'

Jaden Smith has seemingly indicated what his new music might sound like.
In a string of tweets shared on Tuesday, June 25, the 25-year-old actor and musician suggested there's more new music on the way after the arrival of his latest single, "Roses." The song, which is his first since the 2021 single "Bye," is a forlorn love track, and it appears as though whatever else is coming next will feature a similar style.
"Hey I'm looking for an army of social media managers 'cause I'm 'bout to launch some companies," he wrote in a string of tweets. "Also someone tell [Zack] Fox we meant for each other." He later explained why he was tweeting more than usual and said he got his password back to the account. "I been getting hella buff working out twice a day and shit zooted off the lions-mane you know the vibes."
But he also suggested that he's glad to be back with new music. "So happy to be openly sad and confused for y'all again," he wrote.
Smith's latest social media posts come not long after he appeared in a post by his mother Jada Pinkett Smith, who celebrated her husband Will Smith on Father's Day with a photo that showed her and their kids posing by him as he took a daytime night. "Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father’s Day … you deserve the rest✨" Pinkett Smith captioned the post.
Earlier this month, his father also opened up about his concerns about casting his son in The Pursuit of Happyness. “The studio felt like it was gonna look like I was just putting my son in a movie, and they’re like, ‘Please don’t. That’s gonna kill it,’” Will said on the Full Send podcast. “So he did about four or five reads and we kept reading more kids, more kids and he was just the best for it. And, ultimately, the studio agreed.”