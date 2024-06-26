Jaden Smith Hints at New Music: 'So Happy to Be Openly Sad and Confused for Y'all Again'

Jaden Smith has seemingly indicated what his new music might sound like.

In a string of tweets shared on Tuesday, June 25, the 25-year-old actor and musician suggested there's more new music on the way after the arrival of his latest single, "Roses." The song, which is his first since the 2021 single "Bye," is a forlorn love track, and it appears as though whatever else is coming next will feature a similar style.

"Hey I'm looking for an army of social media managers 'cause I'm 'bout to launch some companies," he wrote in a string of tweets. "Also someone tell [Zack] Fox we meant for each other." He later explained why he was tweeting more than usual and said he got his password back to the account. "I been getting hella buff working out twice a day and shit zooted off the lions-mane you know the vibes."

But he also suggested that he's glad to be back with new music. "So happy to be openly sad and confused for y'all again," he wrote.