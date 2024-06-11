Tory Lanez’s Wife Files for Divorce After Less Than a Year of Marriage

In light of all the headlines surrounding Tory Lanez, his sudden marriage to Raina Chassagne might've gotten lost in the shuffle.

According to TMZ, Chassagne filed for divorce last week citing irreconcilable differences. The pair were married for less than a year.

This is far from an old romance, however, and the two welcomed Lanez's first and only child, seven-year-old Kai. Chassagne reportedly asked the judge to lessen his sentence and attested to his dedication to fatherhood. According to TMZ, the pair quietly got married on June 25, 2023. Not much else is known about their relationship.

Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison in relation to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian rapper, born Daystar Peterson, was convicted on three felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging his firearm in gross negligence.