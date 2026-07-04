T.I. Says Each of His Children Carry a Different 'Piece' of His Personality

T.I. believes each of his children took something different from him, even if they all express it in their own way.
During a recent appearance on BET's Behind The Image, the Atlanta rap icon reflected on fatherhood and the similarities he sees in his children as they continue to carve out their own identities.
"All of my children have a different piece of my personality, a different piece," T.I. said. "They're all completely different, but I see like where they spent time around me and was like, you know, 'I like that. I'mma keep that. I don't need that so much, but I like this.'"
He added that watching those traits develop over time has been rewarding.
"And that's, you know, that's it's real cool to see. It's cool to watch," he said.
The comments come as T.I. prepares to share the spotlight with two of his sons, Domani and King Harris, on the upcoming King's Succession Tour, which he has described as a symbolic passing of the torch to the next generation following his supposed “final” album.
Speaking at the 2026 BET Awards, T.I. reiterated that he believes it's time for his sons to take center stage following the release of what he says is his final studio album, Kill the King.
"I think it's their time to go ahead and speak for the generation and handle it and hold it down for the world," he said. "It's time. That's why the King's Succession Tour is very important. You should get there and check us out. Me, Domani, King—you know, a passing of the torch, if you will."
His retirement plans, however, were met with some skepticism from his own family. When asked whether Kill the King would really be his last album, T.I. answered, "Yes."
Domani quickly responded, "I don't think so," while King added, "I would hate for it to be."
Released on June 26, Kill the King serves as T.I.'s 12th studio album and what he has repeatedly described as the closing chapter of his recording career.