T.I. Says Each of His Children Carry a Different 'Piece' of His Personality

T.I. believes each of his children took something different from him, even if they all express it in their own way.

During a recent appearance on BET's Behind The Image, the Atlanta rap icon reflected on fatherhood and the similarities he sees in his children as they continue to carve out their own identities.

"All of my children have a different piece of my personality, a different piece," T.I. said. "They're all completely different, but I see like where they spent time around me and was like, you know, 'I like that. I'mma keep that. I don't need that so much, but I like this.'"

He added that watching those traits develop over time has been rewarding.

"And that's, you know, that's it's real cool to see. It's cool to watch," he said.