Ice Spice Releases Sultry New York Throwback "Phat Butt"

The single arrives a month shy of her debut album, 'Y2K.'

Jun 21, 2024
Gotham / GC Images

If this East Coast heat wave is too much to handle, Ice Spice's latest single might encourage you to break out the booty shorts.

"Phat Butt," the Bronx rapper's latest single, goes back to the sultry, smooth delivery that captured the attention of many when "Munch (Feelin' U)" achieved virality. It also pays subtle homage to her mentor and collaborator Nicki Minaj, who she even shouts out in the lyric, "Queen said I’m the princess."

The single is a noted departure from her Sean-Paul-sampling "Gimme a Light," which spawned many memes for her more aggressive delivery.

Gotta commend Ice Spice for dipping her toes into all different sounds. This year, she scored another viral hit when she hopped on the remix for Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr," racking up over seven million views on YouTube since its April release.

As for "Phat Butt," which shows the young rapper at some of her most stripped-back, Ice Spice also directed the simple, gritty music video against a graffiti backdrop as she hits some poses over a nostalgic VHS filter – very on-brand for her Y2K aesthetic.

The single arrives after the announcement of her debut album, Y2K!, which drops July 26. To support the highly anticipated album, the New York rapper will also embark on a tour across the U.S. and Europe supported by Cash Cobain.

You can watch the video for her latest single, "Phat Butt," below. Listen to the song here.

