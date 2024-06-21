Ice Spice Releases Sultry New York Throwback "Phat Butt"

If this East Coast heat wave is too much to handle, Ice Spice's latest single might encourage you to break out the booty shorts.

"Phat Butt," the Bronx rapper's latest single, goes back to the sultry, smooth delivery that captured the attention of many when "Munch (Feelin' U)" achieved virality. It also pays subtle homage to her mentor and collaborator Nicki Minaj, who she even shouts out in the lyric, "Queen said I’m the princess."

The single is a noted departure from her Sean-Paul-sampling "Gimme a Light," which spawned many memes for her more aggressive delivery.