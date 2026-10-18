D’Angelo’s Brother Confirms a Posthumous Album Is Underway

Key Takeaways
- Luther Archer, D'Angelo's older brother, confirmed in an interview with Kiss Richmond that a posthumous album is coming, with six tracks already completed.
- Archer said the family is also considering a b-sides collection and other future projects drawn from a vault of unreleased music, including songs featuring Mary J. Blige and Michael Jackson.
- The announcement comes almost exactly a year after D'Angelo died of pancreatic cancer on October 14, 2025, in New York City.
- D'Angelo released only three studio albums, "Brown Sugar," "Voodoo" and "Black Messiah," making this posthumous project his first new full-length since 2014.
D'Angelo's family is opening the vault for the late singer’s final songs to be released.
Luther Archer, the singer's older brother, has confirmed that a posthumous album is on the way, with six tracks completed so far as confirmed in an interview with Kiss Richmond published October 15.
"We've got an album coming out," Archer said. "There are six tracks [so far]. But then we have a whole vault of music that's never been released."
Archer also floated ideas of what could follow the album, telling the station the family is "also thinking about a whole album of b-sides" and that "there's several projects down the road."
Among the material under consideration includes unreleased songs featuring Mary J. Blige and Michael Jackson.
The confirmation arrives almost exactly a year after D'Angelo died of pancreatic cancer on October 14, 2025 following a private battle with the disease.
It also follows a trail of hints from his inner circle. Questlove told reporters on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame red carpet in November 2025 that unreleased music was coming, describing it as "the sound of yesterday, but for the future."
D'Angelo released only three studio albums across three decades, Brown Sugar in 1995, Voodoo in 2000 and Black Messiah in 2014, the last two winning the Grammy for Best R&B Album.