D’Angelo’s Brother Confirms a Posthumous Album Is Underway

D'Angelo's family is opening the vault for the late singer’s final songs to be released.



Luther Archer, the singer's older brother, has confirmed that a posthumous album is on the way, with six tracks completed so far as confirmed in an interview with Kiss Richmond published October 15.

"We've got an album coming out," Archer said. "There are six tracks [so far]. But then we have a whole vault of music that's never been released."

Archer also floated ideas of what could follow the album, telling the station the family is "also thinking about a whole album of b-sides" and that "there's several projects down the road."

Among the material under consideration includes unreleased songs featuring Mary J. Blige and Michael Jackson.