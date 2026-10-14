Virginia Honors D’Angelo With State Flag and Homegrown Tribute

Born Michael Eugene Archer, D’Angelo developed his sound in Richmond’s church and local music scenes before winning at the Apollo Theater and releasing landmark albums Brown Sugar and Voodoo.

Luther praised the Richmond musicians for capturing the “soul and heart” of his brother’s music, saying their performance moved him more deeply than previous tributes at the Grammys and BET Awards.

D’Angelo’s eldest brother, Luther Archer, and youngest son accepted a Virginia state flag honoring the late neo-soul pioneer during a hometown tribute at the Richmond Folk Festival.

D’Angelo’s legacy returned home to Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, October 10, as his eldest brother, Luther Archer, and youngest son accepted a Virginia state flag honoring the late artist. The moment unfolded at the Richmond Folk Festival during “Soul of the City: Richmond Celebrates D’Angelo,” a 90-minute tribute held just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the neo-soul pioneer’s death from pancreatic cancer. Dr. Sesha Joi Moon, representing Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s office, presented the Archer family with the flag, which had flown at half-staff above the Virginia State Capitol. More than 45 family members gathered for the event as Richmond musicians, mentors, and collaborators took the stage to retrace the gospel, funk, and soul traditions that informed D’Angelo’s work from the beginning.

For Luther, the performance’s quality was the point. “Anybody that knows me knows that I do not play about his music,” he told the crowd, according to a video shared by culture reporter Shanique Liz Yates.

Luther said he had attended D’Angelo tributes at the Grammys and BET Awards, but the Richmond performance carried a different kind of weight. “I’m not taking anything away from those professional musicians,” he said. “But these right here”—the musicians onstage—“touched me so much.” That reaction came from experience. Luther said he began writing with his brother, whom he knew as Michael, and contributed to “You Will Know,” as well as Brown Sugar and Voodoo. “So I know the music,” he said. “I know I’m close to the music just like that.” In the players’ performance, Luther heard the ingredient that made D’Angelo’s work hit differently: “In D’Angelo’s music was a soul and a heart that was exhibited by the musicians on the stage tonight.” D’Angelo’s Richmond story started long before the albums that made him a defining voice in neo-soul. Born Michael Eugene Archer, he grew up in a Pentecostal family with a preacher father and grandfather. He played piano by ear at 3, accompanied church services by 5, and later became the primary pianist at his grandfather’s Refuge Assembly Church.