The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. For the past month, however, they have had to continue their push without the services of their star young shortstop, Konnor Griffin. Griffin has been out with an injury to the ring finger on his left hand. Below, we will dish out a Griffin injury update, and also look at potential return dates for the 20-year-old. Konnor Griffin injury update: When will Pirates shortstop be back?

Griffin injured his left ring finger in the early portion of a game against the Washington Nationals on July 5. It involved damage to the sagittal band, which stabalizes the finger. Despite the injury, Griffin stayed in the game and finished with two hits. It was the second significant injury for Griffin this season, as he played in just four games in the month of June due to a strained right forearm. “It’s a punch in the gut,” Pirates manager Don Kelly told MLB.com. “Konnor is a huge part of the team.

“It’s frustrating, more so for him, coming back off of injury the first time in the big leagues. I don’t want to say got off to a slow start, but for his standards, got off to a slow start and turned 20, and then just turned it on, and has been doing great, and has really been a big part of our success. He’s just had a couple of tough [injuries] here at the beginning, and I know that he’ll be stronger after going through it.” According to Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now, “Griffin is currently about three weeks into his six weeks of immobilization and everything is healing as expected. Griffin is playing catch, doing top-handed swinging and keeping his body in shape.” Griffin is currently on the 60-day IL and is eligible to return to the Pirates lineup on Friday, Sept. 4. Barring any setbacks, Griffin should be ready to go around that time. Here is a look at the Pirates’ schedule around the time that Griffin is projected to return.

Friday, Sept. 4: Angels at Pirates

Saturday, Sept. 5: Angels at Pirates

Sunday, Sept. 6: Angels at Pirates

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Pirates at White Sox

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Pirates at White Sox

Thursday, Sept. 10: Pirates at White Sox

Friday, Sept. 11: Pirates at Cubs

Konnor Griffin odds

Griffin opened the 2026 MLB season with +700 National League Rookie of the Year odds. Only Nolan McLean (+350), and JJ Wetherholt (+450) had shorter odds. Griffin no longer appears on Fanatics Sportsbook’s NL ROY odds board, mostly due to the amount of time he’s missed this season due to injury. Griffin is hitting .276 with 5 home runs and 25 RBI in 59 games played. Pirates odds

The Pirates own a 55-54 record and are just two games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. They have plenty of competition, however, as the Diamondbacks (57-52), Phillies (57-52), Padres (55-53), Marlins (55-54), Nationals (55-54), and Cardinals (50-56) are all also in the mix. Pittsburgh is a +7500 longshot to win the NL Central, is -420 to miss the playoffs, and is +300 to make the October dance.

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