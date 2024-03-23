GloRilla Acknowledges "Cha Cha Cha" Criticism: 'Y'all Made Me Feel Crazy'

GloRilla consistently drops hits. The Memphis rapper made her breakout with 2022 single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," got Cardi B to hop on "Tomorrow 2" and got the LeBron James co-sign with latest single "Yeah Glo!"

But in a recent Instagram Live stream, Big Glo admitted that her confidence was nearly shaken after the Fivio Foreign-assisted single "Cha Cha Cha" didn't receive much buzz.

"Y'all made me feel crazy when I dropped 'Cha Cha,'" she began. "Like y'all made me feel real crazy about that, and I want y'all to know that. So, I came back with a vengeance, you feel me? But you know, I love criticism... I love it until I feel like motherfuckers be dick riding."

She continued, "You learn from your mistakes and do better. And I'm just really here to tell you I'm on it, I'm back on it, I'm never getting off it. At the end of the day, the day gon' motherfucking end and everything always gon' be everything...Only thing you gotta keep is your confidence."