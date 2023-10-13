What's On Our Playlist: Bad Bunny, Offset, And More

Complex Original

Complex is back with a new column called What's On Our Playlist, highlighting some of the week's most exciting releases across genres.

This week, Offset dropped his second solo album, Set It Off, featuring the standout track, "Worth It," with Don Toliver. Plus, Puerto Rico's Bad Bunny released his latest album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,’ which includes the brilliant track "Monaco." It's an exciting week in music, to say the least. Other autumn offerings include music from Westside Gunn, Ice Spice, and more.

Check out what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist below.