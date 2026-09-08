Kyle Garb
Joined October 2023 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Witch House: An Intro To The Microgenre That Influenced Everyone From Tyler, The Creator To ASAP Rocky
<i>In light of Halloween, we revisit the brief prominence, and influence thereafter, of the witch house era in the aughts.</i>
Kyle Garb1052 days ago
What's On Our Playlist: City Girls, Sampha, Rick Ross, And More
From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.
Kyle Garb1063 days ago