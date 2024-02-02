2024 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win And Who Should Win

Here's how we think this year's awards will unfold.

Feb 02, 2024
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Spotify

Music’s biggest night is back. 

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled for Sunday, and this year is particularly significant for R&B and hip-hop's rising stars. Ice Spice racked up four Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, while Coco Jones and Victoria Monét shine in the R&B categories and also vie for Best New Artist. In the rap categories, heavyweights like Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Nas have secured nominations.

Despite well-documented issues with the Recording Academy's voting system and ceremony, there's optimism for improvement this year. Below, we once again divide our prediction into two categories: who will win and who should win. Check out the Complex Music staff's Grammys predictions below.

Best Rap Album

Derek White / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nominees: Her Loss (Drake & 21 Savage), Michael (Killer Mike), Heroes & Villains (Metro Boomin), King's Disease III (Nas), Utopia (Travis Scott)

Who should win: MICHAEL, Killer Mike

It’s been Killer Mike’s year, and Michael was clearly one of the best rap albums of last year, so it would make the most sense for him to take home Best Rap Album. Between its diverse array of features, unique beat choices, and elite lyrical exercise, Killer Mike proved yet again that there is no expiration date to bars, and that’s why he should take home the Best Rap Album, making it his second win at the awards. 

Who will win: MICHAEL, Killer Mike

Killer Mike not only should win this award, but he will. There is some stiff competition in this category, with other legacy acts like Nas for King’s Disease III and current hitmakers like Travis Scott with Utopia, Metro Boomin with Heroes & Villains, and Drake and 21 Savage with Her Loss also nominated, but it feels like the Academy will get it right this time. Michael was one of the best rap albums of the last year, and Mike taking home this award is also an opportunity for the Grammys to show that they respect lyrical rap projects, not just blockbuster hits. —Jordan Rose

Best Rap Song

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Nominees: "Attention" Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat), "Barbie World [From Barbie The Album]" Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua), "Just Wanna Rock" Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert), "Rich Flex" Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage), "Scientists & Engineers" Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

Who should win: "Just Wanna Rock," Mohamed Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

Jersey club deserves this award. Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” took the world by storm last year and was the catalyst for Jersey club to begin spreading outside of the Garden State. The song was inescapable, and while its lyrics are lacking, the track is meant to be danced to, and the MCVertt production allows for that perfectly. “Just Wanna Rock” likely won’t take home the award because it’s too fun of a pick for the Academy to choose, but even being nominated is a win for the budding subgenre. 

Who will win: "Scientists & Engineers," André Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)


“Scientists & Engineers” is going to take home Best Rap Song, but just because it shouldn’t win in this category doesn’t mean it’s undeserving. The combination of Killer Mike, Future, and André 3000 is a tough one to beat no matter what category it's in, and that's why we think the track will sweep through most of its nominations. Given the year Killer Mike has had, and the quality of Michael, it would also make sense for the Grammys to go with this pick. —Jordan Rose

Best Rap Performance

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Nominees: "The Hillbillies" (Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar), "Love Letter" (Black Thought), "Rich Flex" (Drake & 21 Savage), "Scientists & Engineers" (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane), "Players" (Coi Leray)

Who should win: "Scientists & Engineers," Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Performance is awarded on the merit of the quality of rapping on a record, and “Scientists & Engineers” is on a different level. First, there’s the rare verse from André 3000, which might be his last for a long time following his comments on not having anything new to rap about. Then there’s Future’s ability to find a melodic pocket and balance the song on the hook, and finally, Killer Mike anchoring the track with his storytelling. “Scientists & Engineers” has it all, and that’s why it should win.

Who will win: "Scientists & Engineers," Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

The Grammys are going to get it right here. Killer Mike is set to take home a few awards this year, and “Scientists & Engineers” deserves Best Rap Performance because everyone on the track shows up in a major way. The song also reflects two distinct generations of Atlanta rap that are still able to occupy the same space in the current rap era. Atlanta is the most dominant rap city right now, and this song epitomizes that. —Jordan Rose

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Getty

Nominees: "Sittin' On Top Of The World" (Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage), "Attention" (Doja Cat), "Spin Bout U" (Drake & 21 Savage), "All My Life" (Lil Durk ft. J. Cole), "Low" (SZA)

Who should win: "Spin Bout U" Drake & 21 Savage

Our favorite pick for the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the Grammys is undoubtedly Drake and 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U.” The track is a standout single from the duo’s critically acclaimed album, Her Loss. More importantly, however, the single is a triumphant fusion of two distinctive styles that tick both the melodic and rap elements of the category it’s in. “Spin Bout U” showcases the duo’s undeniable chemistry as Drake weaves soft vocals in and around 21 Savage’s harsh monotone delivery. Beyond the creativity and artistic prowess of the record, “Spin Bout U” was also a commercial success, ascending to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. 

Who will win: "All My Life" Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole


While it may be hard to imagine Lil Durk’s acceptance speech on the Grammy stage, “All My Life,” the Chicago rapper’s collaboration with J. Cole, is the likely winner at the awards ceremony this year due to key elements that will go over well with the Academy. The Chicago rapper's commercial success with the song, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, sets a strong foundation. Ultimately, however, it’s the inclusion of a children’s choir and motivational lyrical message that stand out most. The Recording Academy and diverse audiences adore children's choirs, especially when their little voices are singing about perseverance and overcoming adversity. With Lil Durk's autotuned vocals and J. Cole's impactful bars, "All My Life" becomes the perfect recipe for a Grammy-winning record. —Jessica McKinney

Album of the Year

Getty

Nominees: World Music Radio (Jon Batiste), the record (boygenius), Endless Summer Vacation (Miley Cyrus), Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Lana Del Rey), The Age of Pleasure (Janelle Monáe), GUTS (Olivia Rodrigo), Midnights (Taylor Swift), SOS (SZA)

Who should win: SOS, SZA

SZA's SOS is undoubtedly Album of the Year material at the Grammys for various compelling reasons. After a five-year hiatus, SZA made a powerful comeback by securing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, maintaining this position for an impressive 10 weeks—the longest for a woman artist in the 2020s. Beyond’s its commercial success, though, the album’s complex lyrics, flawless creative direction, and genre-blending sound also contributed to its undeniable impact. Notably, singles like "Kill Bill" and "Snooze" continue to make waves on the Billboard 200 over a year after release. This recognition is overdue, especially in light of SZA's past snubs with CTRL in 2018. Despite the let down, though SZA came back with another masterpiece that deserves its flowers. 

Who will win: Midnights, Taylor Swift 

Taylor Swift is a clear frontrunner for Album of the Year at the Grammys due to her unrivaled star power and cultural influence. Taylor Swift's ability to dominate pop culture is unparalleled—whether it’s rewriting corporate music norms, high-profile relationships with NFL players, or spontaneous dance moments, her name is synonymous with fame. Beyond her influence in headlines, Swift's Midnights garnered widespread acclaim for its concept storytelling, coupled with her signature charm and vocals. Collaborating extensively with Grammy-favorite Jack Antonoff, the album not only claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 but also achieved double platinum status. With 12 wins out of 52 nominations, Swift's Grammy history and the album's undeniable success solidify her as the unmistakable choice. —Jessica McKinney

Song of the Year

Axelle / FilmMagic

Nominees: “A&W” (Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew), “Anti-Hero” (Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift), “Butterfly” (Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson), “Dance the Night” (From Barbie the Album) (Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt), “Flowers” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack), “Kill Bill” (Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe), “Vampire” (Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo), “What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie] (Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell)

Who should win: Billie: “What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie], Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell

In the traditional sense, this category features some of today's most prolific artists and songwriters. Despite stiff competition, none approached the moment "What Was I Made For?" captured. Penned for the soundtrack of the year's biggest movie, Billie faces the challenging task of commercially crafting a song that contemplates human purpose, intricately tied to the preceding Barbie experience. In true Billie and Finneas fashion, the duo tackles this culturally defining moment with a simple two-element record. Billie effortlessly conveys her poetic prose over reflective chords, allowing space for the listener to ponder the question she poses. The song enhanced the climax of the highest-grossing movie simply through strong songwriting and minimalistic piano. While qualifications in this category are diverse, it's challenging to dispute that "What Was I Made For?" did not excel in each aspect with brilliance. 

Who will win: “Anti-Hero” Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift

Regardless of your (or my) opinion of Taylor, one thing you can’t dispute is her ability to shift  cultural moments, something we saw yet another example of with her behemoth of a track “Anti-Hero.” Written with her musical counterpart, Jack Antonoff, Taylor yet again finds her place in the Internet soundtrack. With relatable lyrics and catchy hooks, “Anti-Hero” had the perfect legs to run in tandem with her record-breaking tour and box office success. Pairing an unprecedented year with her prominent success at the Academy, it should not be a surprise to see her take this category (and potentially a few others), adding to her existing 12 Grammy awards. —Liam Allan

Record of the Year

Getty

Nominees: "Worship" (Jon Batiste), "Not Strong Enough" (boygenius), "Flowers" (Miley Cyrus), "What Was I Made For?" ([From The Motion Picture Barbie] Billie Eilish), "On My Mama" (Victoria Monét), "Vampire" (Olivia Rodrigo), "Anti-Hero" Taylor Swift, "Kill Bill" (SZA)

Who should win: "On My Mama" Victoria Monét

Record of the Year is based on vocal performance as well as the overall recording. That being said, Victoria Monét's "On My Mama" is a strong contender for the Grammy Record of the Year. The track was undoubtedly one of the defining singles of 2023, boasting a danceable rhythm, an irresistible catchiness, and a nostalgic feel. The track’s chart success, peaking at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, is by no way a measure of its replay value or classic quality. “On My Mama” will most definitely remain a staple for many years to come, resonating across diverse audiences, which is why it should earn Record of the Year. 

Who will win: "What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie], Billie Eilish

No other song was set up for success quite like Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” That aside, Billie shows great emotional depth, delivering haunting and introspective lyrics contemplating her existence. Not only does the track's chart success, reaching No. 14 on the Hot 100, attest to its widespread acclaim, but the track also serves as the original score for the blockbuster Barbie movie, amplifying its impact. In turn, combining Billie's exceptional performance with the movie's virality and star power, "What Was I Made For?" has been positioned to be a sure thing. —Jessica McKinney

Best New Artist

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Nominees: Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, The War And Treaty

Who should win: Ice Spice

Ice Spice epitomizes the new artist category, emerging onto the scene and rapidly shifting the music industry within just a year. Her 2023 hits "Munch," "Princess Diana," and "Deli" dominated the music landscape, transforming Ice Spice into rap’s it-girl. In an astonishingly short time, Ice Spice has already shown her crossover appeal, working with industry giants like Nicki Minaj and Grammys sweetheart Taylor Swift. Her recognition extends beyond potential Grammy success, though, as she has already secured Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards and secured Rookie of the Year at the Billboard Hip-Hop/R&B Power Players. Ice Spice's meteoric ascent, coupled with prestigious awards and influential collaborations, solidifies her as the unequivocal choice for Best New Artist.

Who will win: Coco Jones

While the Best New Artist category boasts remarkable talent this year, Coco Jones stands out as a strongest contender. Her EP, What I Didn't Tell You, swiftly stole listeners’ hearts, showcasing her undeniable artistry and formidable vocal range. The standout single, "ICU," also achieved commercial success, peaking at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 and affirming her potential mainstream impact. Coco has also already been honored as Best New Artist at the BET Awards and Outstanding New Artist at the NAACP Image Awards. More importantly, the singer-songwriter is nominated for five Grammys this year. So with such a remarkable year behind her, Jones is undoubtedly leaving with a few more wins under her belt. —Jessica McKinney

Best R&B Performance

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Nominees: "Summer Too Hot" (Chris Brown), "Back To Love" (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley), "ICU" (Coco Jones), "How Does It Make You Feel" (Victoria Monét), "Kill Bill" (SZA)

Who should win: "Kill Bill" by SZA

For “Kill Bill,” SZA is more than a little in her feelings, and with her mistily expressive soprano, she makes sure you experience all of them. The trick here is the synergy between her quirky, self-aware lyricism and her tonal fluctuations. Her verses are rendered with an even-keeled tone that evokes acceptance of both the broken romance and the psychotic revenge she might exact; it’s casual sadness punctuated with a sigh—a seamless mix of irony, sadness, and neurosis. But for the second part of the hook, she swings into her upper register—a near screech that slices through numbness with the reality of heartbreak. It’s a flawless symbiosis between great songwriting and a vocal performance that’s just as memorable, but because it’s a triumph of nuance it will be a little underappreciated by the Grammy committee. 

Who will win: "ICU" by Coco Jones

Coco Jones is a vocal powerhouse, and “ICU” is a track that demonstrates her strengths in all the most obvious ways. Coasting over a bed of astral soul, she shifts her vocals from solemn power and delicate pleading, with flourishes of faint falsetto evoking quiet exasperation and vulnerability. It’s a difficult tightrope act, but she makes it all seem easy, rendering the lyrics with a combination of grace and pristine technique. It’s a four-minute answer to the question, “What makes CoCo Jones an emerging superstar?” It’s powerful stuff, and it’s the type of straightforward ballad that feels designed for big-time awards, and by the time Grammy night is over, it will have at least one. —Peter A. Berry

Best R&B Song

Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nominees: "Angel" Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle), "Back To Love" Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley), "ICU" Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones), "On My Mama" Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét), "Snooze" Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Should win: "Snooze" by SZA; songwriters Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe, and Leon Thomas

S.O.S. has a lot of masterfully crafted songs, but “Snooze” is probably the best. Here, SZA and songwriters like Babyface swirl intimacy and deep yearning with hyperbole and commitment. Combined with SZA’s longingly sultry vocals and an atmospheric instrumental that lets them linger, it’s the sound of willful surrender, and what should absolutely win the Grammy for Best R&B Song. 

Will win: "On My Mama" by Victoria Monét; songwriters Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams

Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” is something like the epitome of playful cool — a sexy, self-affirmative theme song for the homegirls. For the track, she skitters around a jazzy beat with a mix of playful block-boy aphorisms and not-so-humblebrags: “When they say, 'She get it from her mama’/I'ma say, ’You fuckin' right’/Body rude, it's unpolite/Done being the humble type.” The bars and her vocal performance are dope, but the hook itself is endearingly silly and rhythmically memorable—key ingredients for TikToks, pop culture ubiquity, and, of course, Grammys.  —Peter A. Berry

Best R&B Album

Frazer Harrison / Variety via Getty Images

Nominees: Girls Night Out (Babyface), What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) (Coco Jones), Special Occasion (Emily King), JAGUAR II (Victoria Monét), CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP (Summer Walker)

Who should win: JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét

Some fans might have been introduced to Victoria Monét through her exceptional songwriting ability for artists like Ariana Grande, but Jaguar II marked a triumphant transition for Monét from a behind-the-scenes artist to a solo spotlight artist. On Jaguar II, Monét showcases her distinctive voice and lyrical prowess, seamlessly journeying through R&B's diverse decades. On standout tracks like "Party Girls" featuring Buju Banton and the dance anthem "On My Mama,” Monét effectively incorporates nostalgic elements while pushing boundaries. She also earned a stamp of approval from the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire, who appeared on the collaboration “Hollywood.” There are a lot of outstanding projects in this category, but Jaguar II is not just an album, but a transformative R&B experience, which is deserving of Grammy recognition. 

Who will win: JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét

To put it simply, Victoria Monét is a likable Grammy contender this year, and she certainly was able to charm listeners with Jaguar II. Though the album received moderate chart success, peaking at No. 60 on the Billboard 200, the album’s blend of old and new sounds, which ultimately resonated across generations, should make this an ideal pick for the Recording Academy. —Jessica McKinney

Best Music Video

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nominees: I'm Only Sleeping (The Beatles), “In Your Love” (Tyler Childers), “What Was I Made For” (Billie Eilish), “Count Me Out” (Kendrick Lamar), “Rush” (Troye Sivan)

Who should win: “Count Me Out”

What Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free have been doing at pgLang with the visuals for Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers has been special. The crux of the album was Kendrick discovering more about himself through going to therapy and doing some internal inflection, and the visuals for “Count Me Out” capture these themes beautifully. From the stylistic choices in the color grading to the casting and acting from Dot, “Count Me Out” deserves Best Music Video because it feels like a fusion of short film and traditional rap video. 

Who will win: “What Was I Made For?”

The Barbie effect is sure to bleed into music awards shows, and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” video for the film is sure to take home this award. Realistically, there’s no way Eilish doesn’t walk away with at least a few awards, and Best Music Video feels like an easy lob for her, especially since the visuals are attached to a massive movie like Barbie.Jordan Rose

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

River Callaway / Billboard via Getty Images

Nominees: Jack Antonoff, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Hit-Boy, Metro Boomin, Daniel Nigro

Who should win: Metro Boomin

There were few rap albums that had a bigger moment than Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains. Unfortunately, the Grammys do not care about hip-hop as much as they do other genres, so it’s unlikely that Metro will take home Producer of the Year. Metro lifted his craft to a different level thanks to his last album, bringing together some of the biggest names and rap and making the music feel and sound like a cinematic experience. He deserves this award, but given the other nominees, it feels like an uphill battle. 

Who will win: Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff is a Grammy darling, and considering his work on Taylor Swift’s Midnights, another favorite of the Academy, this award feels all but his. Not only was the album he was attached to massive, but it was also good. Antonoff already has eight Grammys, and Producer of the Year will likely make nine. —Jordan Rose

