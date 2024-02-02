2024 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win And Who Should Win

Music’s biggest night is back.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled for Sunday, and this year is particularly significant for R&B and hip-hop's rising stars. Ice Spice racked up four Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, while Coco Jones and Victoria Monét shine in the R&B categories and also vie for Best New Artist. In the rap categories, heavyweights like Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Nas have secured nominations.

Despite well-documented issues with the Recording Academy's voting system and ceremony, there's optimism for improvement this year. Below, we once again divide our prediction into two categories: who will win and who should win. Check out the Complex Music staff's Grammys predictions below.