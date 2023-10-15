'Taylor Swift: Eras Tour' Lands Biggest Concert Movie Opening With $97 Million at Domestic Box Office

Taylor Swift has extended her dominance into the film industry as her new film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, became the highest-grossing concert movie of all time with a $97 million opening,Variety reports.

"The film's debut is an undeniable tentpole-level success despite the challenges of predicting what it might achieve," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com. "Swift, her fans, and theatrical exhibition should all be celebrating the results."

Justin Beiber's Never Say Never fheld the record with a $73 million opening back in 2011. He took the title from Miley Cyrus and her Best of Both Worlds film, which pulled in $31.1 million back in 2008.

It's important to note that the movie also holds the record for the widest-released concert film in history, playing in a whopping 3,850 movie theaters. In the international market, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour also raked in $32 million, opening No. 1 in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Germany, and the Philippines.

Fans in Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong will get to see the film when it releases on November 3.

At the premiere of the film earlier this week, Swift embraced Beyoncé, who came to show support.

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without [Beyoncé's] influence," Swift wrote on Instagram.