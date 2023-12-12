Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour First to Surpass $1 Billion, Becomes Highest Grossing Tour Ever

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour has amassed over one billion one year before its conclusion.
According to Pollstar's year-end concert data analysis, the tour earned Swift $1.04 billion months after it began in March. The highest-grossing tour of all time, the outing is officially the "first tour ever to cross the 10-digit threshold."
The Eras Tour, which has currently held 60 shows across the United States and South America, heads to Asia, Australia, Europe, Canada and back to the U.S. for its second leg in 2024. The historic tour has also become the topic of multiple higher education courses.
Apart from scoring big amongst concertgoers, The Eras Tour got its own concert film in October, which racked up a worldwide box office total $249.6 million, the highest-grossing concert film of all time.
Before the tour went underway, the demand for Swift was tremendous, with a Ticketmaster presale for the tour being slammed with malfunctions. The Eras Tour was subsequently pushed back and the U.S. Senate held a hearing centering Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, mishandling the purchases.
"It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift wrote in her Instagram Stories shortly after the incident. "There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could."
The Eras Tour was also struck with tragedy in November, when a Swift fan, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides, died from cardiorespiratory arrest caused by sweltering heat conditions in Rio de Janeiro. After rescheduling a following tour date in Brazil, Swift later paid tribute to Benevides during an Eras Tour return in Rio, where she performed Midnights track “Bigger Than the Whole Sky.”