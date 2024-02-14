15 R&B Artists To Watch In 2024
Plus, a playlist for lovers–for today and beyond.
R&B is one of love’s favorite genres. For decades, artists like Mary J. Blige, Lionel Richie, Sade, and Marvin Gaye gave us music to sway, cry, and make love to. So much so that modern iterations of the genre led to an album and endless playlists titled about the latter trait. As time goes on and music evolves, the lines between neo-soul, R&B, and its offspring are less and less clear, and artists are vocal about either passionately claiming or questioning the categorization of this genre. One thing is certain—R&B isn’t going anywhere, and it’s all but dead.
Below, Complex Music takes a look at the talents worth keeping an eye, and a sharp ear on in the space. Our updated playlist for lovers will help get you started.
