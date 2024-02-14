15 R&B Artists To Watch In 2024

Plus, a playlist for lovers–for today and beyond.

By 
Feb 14, 2024
Complex Original

R&B is one of love’s favorite genres. For decades, artists like Mary J. Blige, Lionel Richie, Sade, and Marvin Gaye gave us music to sway, cry, and make love to. So much so that modern iterations of the genre led to an album and endless playlists titled about the latter trait. As time goes on and music evolves, the lines between neo-soul, R&B, and its offspring are less and less clear, and artists are vocal about either passionately claiming or questioning the categorization of this genre. One thing is certain—R&B isn’t going anywhere, and it’s all but dead. 


Below, Complex Music takes a look at the talents worth keeping an eye, and a sharp ear on in the space. Our updated playlist for lovers will help get you started.

Olivia Dean

For fans of: Jorja Smith, Corinne Bailey Rae

Listen to these songs first: “Be My Own Boyfriend,” “Dive”

Whether it’s the time-stopping nature of “Slowly,” crisp vocals and cold decisiveness of “The Hardest Part,” or the playfully freeing ease of “Be My Own Boyfriend,” there’s an undeniable allure about Olivia Dean. The English singer has been slowly and steadily releasing good music for a few years now, ultimately leading to 2023’s Messy; the album was a solid introduction to the 24-year-old’s range, with an exploration of tempo and subject matter that will be a delight to take in live, and with something for everyone to move, feel, and connect to. This seemingly free soul is just getting started, and as long as she keeps pouring her soul into her work, it’s only a matter of time before the world takes notice. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

4Batz

For fans of: Brent Faiyaz and PARTYNEXTDOOR

Listen to these songs first: “act ii: date @ 8” and “act i: stickerz ‘99’”

Some say that humans can’t hear pictures. That is unless there’s a visual of 4batz standing in front of a retro mic in a balaclava, a set of gold fronts, and holding a double cup on the table, then there’s a guarantee that his June 2023 track “act i: stickerz ‘99’” would play right on cue. Life was breathed into that moment during his first From the Block performance last November. The clip blew up on the Internet and had folks tripping at how someone who looks like they have a closet full of black Air Force 1s could be the voice behind a honeyed gem about the depths of infatuation. In December, the Dallas-bred melodist delivered another love ballad deemed “act ii: date @ 8” and spun the block on FTB to again put a face to his addictive, distorted sound that has drawn comparisons to the early discovery of Brent Faiyaz. With just two bipartite tracks to his name, he’s accumulated tens of millions of streams across platforms, has earned co-signs from Kanye West and SZA, among others, and has been the subject of a major label bidding war. Not to mention that “act ii: date @ 8” is climbing weekly on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That level of success for someone who has yet to show the full extent of their ability is nothing short of impressive and emphasizes one idea: 4batz clearly has now and next. —Kemet High

Elmiene

For fans of: Jordan Ward, Pink Sweats, Miguel

Listen to these songs first: “Marking My Time,” “Golden,” “Mad At Fire”

People are all hypocrites in one way or another, usually because we often can’t take our own advice. British singer Elmiene takes ownership of this uniquely human quality and converts these sentiments into songs, making every track feel as healing as it sounds soothing. The vocalist first gained notoriety after his song “Golden” was played during Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show at Miami Fashion Week in 2021, and since then he has steadily been building his career by crooning about the things that make people, people. His most recent EP, Marking My Time, illustrates his ability to materialize abstract ideas, especially with songs like “Mad at Fire” and “Marking My Time.” “My own advice is killing me,” he belches on the title track, encapsulating why he’s such a compelling artist to watch this year. Elmiene thinks like us—he can just sing much better. —Jordan Rose  

Chxrry22

For fans of: Tyla, Naomi Sharon

Listen to these songs first: “Favorite Girl,” “Ride 4 Me” 

Chxrry22, the rising Ethiopian singer-songwriter currently based in Toronto, burst onto the scene in 2017 with captivating cover videos that quickly went viral across her social media platforms. Her talent created such a buzz that it led to a significant milestone: signing with XO Records, The Weeknd's record label. In 2022, she commanded attention with the release of The Other Side, a seven-track project that unveiled her sultry vocals over original production. The title track, in particular, exemplifies her ability to craft late-night atmospheric vibes filled with seduction, mystery, and haunting vocals. The subsequent year saw her return with Sirens, another EP that not only expanded on her distinctive artistry but also featured more energetic tracks like the collaboration with Offset, "Favorite Girl." Chxrry22's prowess also includes honest songwriting, as showcased in the emotionally resonant "Ride 4 Me," which vividly portrays the challenges of a long-distance relationship. —Jessica McKinney

BLK Odyssy

For fans of: SiR, Kendrick Lamar

Listen to these songs first: “Broke Folk Funk,” "Honeysuckle Neckbone,” "Judas & the Holy Mother of Stank"

BLK ODYSSY is an emerging Austin-based artist that is bringing a lot of value to the music scene with his socially conscious music. Influenced by iconic figures like Kendrick Lamar, Outkast, and D’Angelo, his creative expression is deeply rooted in personal experiences, notably the tragic loss of his brother to police violence at the tender age of 12. Using music as a powerful platform, BLK ODYSSY weaves a narrative that encompasses his influences, life experiences, and triumphs. His 2021 debut album, BLK Vintage, both written and produced by BLK himself, received critical acclaim, leading to a 2022 re-release via Empire featuring collaborations with Mereba, Benny the Butcher, and Baby Rose. The concept album intricately explores the layered experiences of the black community through neo-soul sounds and striking vocals, accumulating an impressive 45,000,000 streams across various platforms. In 2023, BLK ODYSSY continued to captivate audiences with Diamonds & Freaks, showcasing cosmic sounds, piercing falsettos, and top-tier collaborations, including notable tracks like "Broke Folk Funk" with Rapsody, "Honeysuckle Neckbone" with Bootsy Collins, and "Judas & the Holy Mother of Stank" with The Alchemist. His funky soul collaboration, "Honeysuckle Neckbone," stands out as one of his most-viewed videos on YouTube, amassing over 169,000 views. BLK ODYSSY distinguishes himself as an artist whose sound not only harmonizes the nostalgia of the genre's past but also holds the exciting promise of its future. —Jessica McKinney

Naomi Sharon

For fans of: Sade

Listen to these songs first: “Daughter of the Sun,” “Nothing Sweeter,” “Push”


Naomi first came onto my radar in the summer of 2023 after the release of her single “Definition of Love,” by way of my lover and a close friend who both sent it to me mere days apart from one another (what can I say, the brand is strong). She immediately pulled me in; reminiscent of the sound and spirit of Sade in the ‘90s, the spirit of Tina Turner, and the mystery and mold of FKA Twigs, Sharon gives modern R&B an old feel with lush production and sweet lyricism. She comes to the picture as a much-needed, feminine addition to the OVO family. A now-constant in my daily listens, Naomi Sharon can do no wrong so far. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

Tommy Richman

For fans of: Brent Faiyaz, Joony

Listen to these songs first: “Upset,” “Last Nite,” “Soulcrusher”

Tommy Richman isn't making music. His affiliation to Brent Faiyaz and eventual signing to Faiyaz's ISO Supremacy imprint are all illustrative of Tommy’s authenticity and inimitable soundscape—infusing his music with a fresh perspective that defies the boundaries of any genre he steps in. Influenced by a diverse range of artists from Mötley Crüe to Lil Wayne, Richman's signature style seamlessly blends alternative rap and R&B—a sound he's championed and nurtured for years now. His musical intuition was not only displayed on his 2022 debut LP, ALLIGATOR, but also on his latest EP, THE RUSH––deepening his impact by offering a collection of “favorite tracks” that reflect his artistic evolution. His appearances on Faiyaz's LARGER THAN LIFE (“BEST TIME” and “UPSET”) are also indelibly memorable, as his forthcoming full-length album, COYOTE, seeks to become the magnum opus of his discography. With a new two-pack entitled SOULCRUSHER, due out in February, Tommy Richman’s takeover has just begun. —Jon Barlas

Chase Shakur

For fans of: Lucky Daye, Jordan Ward

Listen to these songs first: “nite,” “143"

Chase Shakur’s knack for seamlessly blending genres is anchored in his ability to defy expectations. His June album, it’s not you, it’s me, not only broke any preconceptions of what an Atlanta-based artist is, but blurred the lines of what a superstar sounds like in today’s ever-changing soundscape. Delving deep into the aftermath of a toxic, broken relationship throughout the project, the most apparent example of Shakur’s cross-genre strengths are on “nite”––a groovy, club-adjacent cut that transforms his signature brand of hazy R&B into magic. Ethereal, captivating vocal riffs are his forte—particularly evident on “no more cryin’,” “143,” “i know you’ve been lonely,” and “x’s n o’s.” Ultimately, Shakur is reshaping R&B’s landscape by bringing forth an introspective and ambitious vision to retool a genre plagued with sameness. However, Shakur stands out. As others chase the thrill of a fleeting moment, Shakur doesn’t let it pass him by–soaking it all for better or worse. —Jon Barlas

Phabo

For fans of: D’Angelo and Erykah Badu

Listen to these songs first: “Homie,” “Out of Touch,” “Luv Songs (Unruly)” 

Over the past few years, Phabo has steadily ascended the ranks in the R&B space through effortless songwriting and powerful solo singles. In 2020, he gained significant traction with the release of multiple EPs, paving the way for his debut project, Soulquarius. This cosmic record not only showcases Phabo's unique artistry but also features tender and sweet-sounding singles like "Homie" and the seductive late-night banger "Jelly." In 2023, Phabo returned with Don't Get Too Cozy, a project that, despite its title, presents cozy R&B records such as "Out of Touch," featuring Shaé Universe, and "Luv Songs (Unruly)." Beyond his unparalleled sound, Phabo has made a mark in the genre by collaborating with artists like Duckwrth and Eric Bellinger, and contributed his exceptional songwriting skills to established R&B acts such as Kehlani and Kyle Dion. —Jessica McKinney


Ambré

For fans of: Ravyn Lenae

Listen to these songs first: “Bad Habits,” “I’m Baby f/ Jvck James,” “fubu”

Listening to Ambre is like walking through a thick forest in the middle of a light rain; the slower you go and the more you pay attention, the more you notice about all the intricate sounds happening around you. The New Orleans singer has been releasing music professionally since 2016, but she has elevated to another level over the last two years by dropping a flurry of projects that showcase her vocal prowess. Ambre fills a space that’s been steadily gaining more traction in this generation's R&B canon: She makes music for the real yearners. With years of experience, an ear for production, and pure talent on her side, she’s slated to have a successful year. —Jordan Rose

Dende

For fans of: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas, Giveon

Listen to these songs first: “Nightmares,” “Flowers,” “Swerve”

At the crossroads of passionate soul ballads and classic, harmonious R&B, Dende sonically thrives from the throes of a battered heart. The Texas-based singer has a fondness for love-torn escapades––whether it’s for better or for worse. The precision on his proper full-length LP, ‘95 Civic, is not only inherently exquisite, but strategic with each passing track. The album not only invites listeners with the iridescent nostalgia of smooth ‘90s R&B––à la “‘95 Civic”––but showcases Dende’s undeniable breadth of talent as a captivating, generational vocalist. Compassionate crooning meets raw thought when Dende takes the mic, especially on his UPROXX live performance of his hit track “Nightmares.” Within projects like Pregnancy Pack as well as CXR’s Before the Summer’s Over EP, Dende blends a poignant balance between emotionally striking lyricism, pure-of-heart vocals, and innovative production choices that live outside R&B’s typical sultry realm. For those running from turmoil, let Dende’s voice bring you serenity. —Jon Barlas

Khamari

For fans of: Lucky Daye and SiR 

Listen to these songs first: “These Four Walls,” “Doctor, My Eyes” and “Tell Me”

The state of R&B is in great hands so long as Khamari is in the booth. The inception of his public-facing journey traces back to 2020’s Eldorado, a credible introductory EP fronted by supple records like “The Heat” and “Jealous.” From there he relocated from Boston to Los Angeles, refined his craft through loosies, and started prepping his debut album, A Brief Nirvana, with the influence of John Mayer, Kanye West, and Stevie Wonder serving as a sonic mood board. Talk about a project with no misses—Khamari’s effort was applauded by many right out of the gates. It housed previously released gems like “Doctor, My Eyes,” “Tell Me,” and “Right My Wrongs,” the latter of which he performed on Colors at the top of last summer. His catalog so far is a series of potent episodes that address endearment, desolation, and healing: aka the true essence of the genre. Press play below to get a taste, and understand that you are observing the declaration of someone who is here to stay.  —Kemet High

GROOVY

For fans of: Bryson Tiller, Brent Faiyaz, 6lack

Listen to these songs first: “Jersey Luv,” “Platonic”

New Jersey produces a wide array of talent, and while the rap scene is bursting with energy thanks to Jersey Club taking the nation by storm, artists like GROOVY on the R&B front are also holding it down for the state and showcasing its diverse stars. The Union-based singer has already landed a major hit with his song “Jersey Luv” featuring B Jacks, and the track showcases how he’s able to blend smooth and slow melodies with the uptempo production of Jersey Club. The skill is no small feat, and with the original version as well as the strictly R&B version of the song both sitting at over 1 million views on YouTube, it’s clear that GROOVY has the formula figured out. —Jordan Rose

Alex Vaughn

For fans of: Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Baby Rose

Listen to these songs first: “So Be It,” “Demon Time,” “I’m Leaving”

Alex Vaughn sounds like a fusion of Summer Walker and Kehlani with a similar set of talents; she is able to rip out emotions that are challenging to convey and croon through feelings like a butter knife inexplicably slicing a tough piece of steak. The truth is a hard thing to swallow, but Vaughn operates in reality despite how dreamy her songs sound. “So Be It” encapsulates that ability, with the vocalist singing about accepting her situation, and many songs on her last project, The Hurtbook, convey similar messages. What makes Alex Vaughn compelling is she doesn’t mince her words. She sings through painful truths, and she makes them sound sweet. —Jordan Rose  

Amindi

For fans of: Kari Faux 

Listen to these songs first: “Pine & Ginger,” “Slideshow,” “green house” 

Armed with shapeshifting soundscapes, deeply personal songwriting, and understated vocal power, Amindi makes accessible R&B songs for the everywoman. Since surfacing around 2017, she’s oscillated between elements of dancehall, ambient R&B, and hip-hop as she’s cultivated a style all her own. Her vocals are as expressive as they are intimate; she can emit everything from yearning to learned detachedness with ease, making it natural for her to shift between love songs and everything in between. Her dynamism and relatability make her a perfect soundtrack for whether you’re in your feels or you’re just trying to get out of them. —Peter A. Berry

