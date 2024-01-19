What You Need to Know About 4batz, 2024’s First Breakout Act

YouTube

Even in an irony-fluent internet hellscape, 4batz’s global introduction was jarring. Adorned in a black Shiesty and tank top and accompanied by a stoic, balaclava-wearing crew, the enigmatic performer’s viral From the Block YouTube performance gave all the aesthetic signals of a trench freestyle for the ages. But it was something close to the exact opposite. Coasting over an astral instrumental, 4batz lets loose tender croons at a lover, flexing a diaphanous, disembodied tenor that belies the rugged Dallas, Texas street he’s performing on. Since being released last month, the video’s earned over 2 million YouTube views.





It’s the breakout moment for the web’s latest musical mystery, an artist who’s gotten apparent cosigns from Kanye West to go along with a massive surge in monthly streams and all-around cyber presence. All it takes is a cursory YouTube or TikTok search to get a sense of 4batz’s level up, which has piqued the curiosity of fans across social media. Videos with titles like “He Does NOT Look Like He Sounds…” have started popping up, and TikToks saying 4batz’s songs are “low-key fire” are also becoming commonplace. For his part, Kai Cenat has offered his own stunned reaction , and the reposted video’s been viewed over 2 million times.





4batz is in the middle of a classical internet come up, but like the best viral enigmas, his existence — and his sudden dominance — raises more questions than answers. Who is he, and how did he get here? Here’s a breakdown of everything we know so far.