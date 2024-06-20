The Internet Reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Nike Shox

Kendrick Lamar performed at his much-anticipated The Pop Out: Ken and Friends concert yesterday in a very unexpected pair of sneakers: the Nike Shox R4.

The one-night-only event took place at the Kia Forum in Kendrick's home state of California and included special performances by Tyler, the Creator, Roddy Ricch, YG, and many more. As the night went on, fans began to shift their attention to the footwear Kendrick was wearing, which turned out to be the OG "White and Comet Red" colorway of the Shox R4. As expected, given how "uncool" the sneakers have been labeled throughout the years, the internet had a lot to say about them being on Kendrick's feet.

Scroll on for some of the best internet reactions to Kendrick wearing the Nike Shox R4 below.