The Internet Reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Nike Shox

Fans had a lot to say about K-Dot's footwear during his 'Pop Out: Ken & Friends' concert.

Jun 20, 2024
Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images
Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar performed at his much-anticipated The Pop Out: Ken and Friends concert yesterday in a very unexpected pair of sneakers: the Nike Shox R4.

The one-night-only event took place at the Kia Forum in Kendrick's home state of California and included special performances by Tyler, the Creator, Roddy Ricch, YG, and many more. As the night went on, fans began to shift their attention to the footwear Kendrick was wearing, which turned out to be the OG "White and Comet Red" colorway of the Shox R4. As expected, given how "uncool" the sneakers have been labeled throughout the years, the internet had a lot to say about them being on Kendrick's feet.

Scroll on for some of the best internet reactions to Kendrick wearing the Nike Shox R4 below.

Looks like Kendrick is rocking an OG colorway of the Nike Shox R4 at the Pop Out👀 pic.twitter.com/0j1SfTJFGD

— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) June 20, 2024

Fam Kendrick Lamar has on Nike Shox man, what the fuck was Drake even thinking this isn’t a normal human being, I just tried to google where to buy some and my phone restarted

— That Rabbit Guy (@Son_ImSleep) June 20, 2024

Nike Shox the new Black AF1s.

— Lei Takanashi (@Lei_Takanashi) June 20, 2024

When you see me with these on it means I'm feeling hateful. pic.twitter.com/KDf1wNTKfv

— '99-'06 Malicious (@not_brint) June 20, 2024

IS KENDRICK WEARING NIKE SHOX THIS THE REALEST DUDE I EVER HEARD OF

— reezy (@reezySZN) June 20, 2024

Kendrick with the Nike SHOX on his feet.

He came to end that man...like a Vince Carter Olympic dunk.

— Brother Oil Rig #Section240 (@BonafideBro) June 20, 2024

he up there in a plain red hoodie, nike shox & a buss down reciting every line he ever directed at drake

— alex | prod. 3irty4 (@Balltillwefall) June 20, 2024

Can we talk about the fact Kendrick performed in Nike Shox?

If you see me in these just know I came to hate: pic.twitter.com/5UMm5G49in

— The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) June 20, 2024

Kendrick Lamar doing all this in a pair of Nike Shox, prescription glasses, a hoodie and Diesel Jeans. https://t.co/iOX4wm5GJZ pic.twitter.com/OdLPajQZa1

— Minnie (@saintdutchess) June 20, 2024

Awwww shit @kendricklamar done broke out the Nike Shox... He came prepared

— H. A . (@prod_flyingdust) June 20, 2024

I know some of yall are looking for a pair of Nike shox right now. Shit trending.😂😂😭 #notlikeus #kendricklamar #popout #nike #retro

— T.guapo82 (@TGuapoBaby82) June 20, 2024
Kendrick LamarNike Shox

