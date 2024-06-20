Whitney Alford Spotted at Kendrick Lamar Show, Dave Free Listed as Executive Producer

The couple’s relationship became the subject matter of Drizzy’s raps, with him alleging on his diss track “Family Matters” that Kung Fu Kenny has been abusive toward Alford.

"There’s nowhere to hide, there’s nowhere to hide/ You know what I mean/ They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen/ The picture you painted ain’t what it seems," Drake rapped on the song.

On "The Heart Part 6," Drake also suggested that one of Lamar’s kids might actually belong to Dave Free. Alford never denied either of the 6 God’s claims or even addressed them, which seemed to add fuel to the fire.

Dot’s Juneteenth event was a star-studded affair, which boasted a Black Hippy reunion, and performances from Dr. Dre, Tyler, The Creator, Ty Dolla Sign, Roddy Ricch, Mustard, YG, and Steve Lacy, among others.

Free served as an executive producer for the event, with his name appearing in the show credits. He also posted images from the concert to his Instagram Story.