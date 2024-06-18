Tinashe on "Nasty" Reaching No. 69 on Hot 100: 'Billboard Matched My Freak Wow'

The song has become a viral sensation since arriving in April, quickly becoming memeified and soundtracking many a TikTok. Tinashe released the song independently, though she does have a publishing deal with Nice Life Recording Company, founded by songwriter Ricky Reed (who co-wrote and co-produced "Nasty").

The 31-year-old was previously signed to RCA, which she left in 2019 amid conflict. A reporter stopped her last week to ask her what she thinks her former label feels right now following the song’s success.

"Do you feel like RCA kind of dropped the ball when you were on their label? Because they couldn't do it? You did it by yourself," the reporter told her.

"You know? We just didn't need them," Tinashe responded with a playful shrug. "All you need is hard work, good fans, talent. I know they're gagging."